Police investigating Revere shooting that sent one man to the hospital

Police in Revere are investigating after a Charlestown man was shot on Saturday in the area of Pomona and Folsom streets, near Route 60.

Police described the 35-year-old man’s injuries as “non-life-threatening” and said he was driven by a friend to Beth Israel Deaconess HealthCare in Chelsea. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to Revere Police Captain Amy O’Hara.