Police investigating Revere shooting that sent one man to the hospital

Police in Revere are investigating after a Charlestown man was shot on Saturday in the area of Pomona and Folsom streets, near Route 60.
Police described the 35-year-old man’s injuries as “non-life-threatening” and said he was driven by a friend to Beth Israel Deaconess HealthCare in Chelsea. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to Revere Police Captain Amy O’Hara.
O’Hara said police were notified at 1 p.m. Saturday and an “investigation immediately ensued.” O’Hara did not know the exact time the shooting had occurred.
O’Hara said there is no threat to public safety. Anyone with information is asked to call Revere Police at 781-286-8340.
Advertisement
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.