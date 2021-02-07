Sports bars spend Sunday preparing for a quiet Super Bowl evening

“Let’s just admit it, this is a gut punch,” the posting said. “Brady playing in a Super Bowl, but not wearing a Patriots jersey and us posting a picture of a Brady jersey from our former Boston location.”

But on Sunday, Brady, of course, was getting ready for the Super Bowl as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. And The Fours’ Boston restaurant had permanently closed at the end of August after 44 years near the TD Garden, though locations in Quincy and Norwell remain open.

The morning of the Super Bowl, The Fours Restaurant & Sports Bar posted a photo to its Facebook page as a relic from years past, something that that just a year ago would have been inconceivable : a framed Tom Brady Patriots jersey at The Fours’ now-closed Boston location.

Advertisement

With many people staying home to watch the Super Bowl, Tim Colton, general manager The Fours in Quincy, said he was not expecting a busy night. He said he hoped for a steady stream of takeout and delivery orders — appetizers, pizzas, and sandwiches — and maybe some in-house guests coming in to watch the Brady and the Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We’ll have it on every TV, sound and everything,” Colton said early Sunday afternoon.

Restaurants and bars, most of which have struggled immensely for the past 11 months to keep up with safety regulations and reduced incomes during the coronavirus pandemic, were allowed to welcome only 25 percent of their usual guest capacity Sunday. That limit will rise to 40 percent capacity Monday under state guidelines in response to coronavirus case counts, which after large spikes in December and early January are slowly falling.

On top of that, the New England Patriots were not going to the big game and snow was steadily falling across the region Sunday.

Advertisement

But sports bars that typically welcome large crowds on Super Bowl Sundays, serving up game day fare and broadcasting the game on every screen, were hoping customers would stop by anyway, even just to get some takeout.

At Jake n JOES Sports Grille in Foxborough, employees were preparing for an influx of takeout orders and curbside pickups. To draw customers, the restaurant was offering free delivery and a double order of wings with orders over $40.

“It’s definitely a little bit slower, that’s for sure. We’re usually slammed in here, full house,” host Dan McCarthy said. He made a pitch for the wintertime specials — which include pork dumplings and a meatball and ricotta cheese pizza — and an order of wings with JnJ Sauce, a sweet-and-spicy mix of buffalo and teriyaki.

“We’re making the best of it,” he said.

In Framingham, Route 9 Sports Bar owner Marcelo Lima was hoping for a busy night. But as the snow kept falling throughout the afternoon, it was looking less likely.

“If the snow keeps going, we’re going to have a slow day for the Super Bowl,” Lima said.

Still, they would put the game on and root for Brady, though he’s no longer on the home team, Lima said. They would serve up specials — orders of buffalo wings, plates piled with nachos, small cheese pizzas, each for $2.99 — to customers who came in, either to dine or to take their orders home.

Advertisement

To support their local restaurants, Lima said, customers just have to show up.

“It’s very tough,” Lima said. “With the restrictions, the capacity changing next week, we hope to do better.”









Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.