State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Sunday, making her one of the highest ranking officials in the state to contract the virus.

“She recently learned of potential exposure and was tested,” a spokesman said in a statement. “She is monitoring her symptoms, following the guidelines established by the CDC, and is quarantining at home.”

The state’s public health commissioner, Dr. Monica Bharel, also tested positive back in March.