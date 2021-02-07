State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Sunday, making her one of the highest ranking officials in the state to contract the virus.
“She recently learned of potential exposure and was tested,” a spokesman said in a statement. “She is monitoring her symptoms, following the guidelines established by the CDC, and is quarantining at home.”
The state’s public health commissioner, Dr. Monica Bharel, also tested positive back in March.
According to Goldberg’s office, she will continue work remotely.
“The Treasurer’s office will continue to function normally, and the Treasurer plans to participate remotely,” her office said in the statement.
“The Treasurer encourages everyone to continue to follow the advice of medical professionals, wear a mask, and maintain social distance.”
