Storm expected to bring 4 to 6 inches of snow to Boston; up to 8 inches in southeastern part of state

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Massachusetts as the second winter storm in a week begins Sunday.
Precipitation is expected to begin as rain at about 11 a.m. in Boston, and switch over to snow at about 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Up to half a foot of snow could fall in Boston by the time the storm winds down, forecasters said, likely before the end of the Super Bowl Sunday night.
The heaviest snow is expected in the southeastern part of the state, with 6 to 8 inches likely in an area spanning from Taunton to New Bedford, Plymouth, and Hyannis, the weather service said.
The winter weather advisory, a downgrade from the winter storm warning announced Saturday, went into effect at 7 a.m. Sunday and extends to 1 a.m. Monday, according to the weather service.
Although the storm is less powerful and quicker moving than the last, snowfall “may be heavy at times & cause hazardous travel,” forecasters said on Twitter.
The coming week is expected to bring more snow.
After a cool, mostly sunny day Monday, with a high near 28, Tuesday promises another infusion of snow, with 1 to 3 inches expected, according to the weather service. And there is a chance of snow Friday, too.