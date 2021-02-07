Two injured in New Bedford shootings

Officers responded just after midnight to 78 Tallman St. for a report of shots fired and found two victims, police said in a statement.

Police in New Bedford are investigating two early morning shootings, one of which injured two people, the department said Saturday.

The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they responded to another report of shots fired just after 1 a.m. in the area of Maxfield and Emerson streets.

There were no victims, officers said, but “evidence of shots fired was located.”

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact New Bedford police and can leave an anonymous tip at (508) 991-6300 ext. 1.

Advertisement





Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.