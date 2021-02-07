Two taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Brockton

Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Brockton Friday night, police said.
A Maserati ran a stoplight at the intersection of Ash and Belmont streets and collided with a Ford Escape at about 8 p.m., Darren Duarte, a spokesman for the Brockton police said in an e-mail Saturday.
The SUV rolled over due to the impact of the crash and the Maserati hit a Toyota Camry that had stopped at a light. The Maserati then struck a front porch on Ash Street, Duarte said.
The driver fled the scene on foot.
Rescue crews had to use extraction equipment to remove a 56-year-old Weymouth man from the Ford Escape, Duarte said. The man, and the driver of the Camry, a 52-year-old woman from Brockton, were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation.
Anyone with information on the crash should call the Massachusetts State Police, Duarte said.
