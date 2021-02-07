Two taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Brockton

Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Brockton Friday night, police said.

A Maserati ran a stoplight at the intersection of Ash and Belmont streets and collided with a Ford Escape at about 8 p.m., Darren Duarte, a spokesman for the Brockton police said in an e-mail Saturday.

The SUV rolled over due to the impact of the crash and the Maserati hit a Toyota Camry that had stopped at a light. The Maserati then struck a front porch on Ash Street, Duarte said.