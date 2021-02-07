Mass. reports 3,004 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 76 new deaths Sunday

The state said 59,162 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,389 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The department also reported 76 new confirmed coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 14,698.

The state Department of Health reported 3,004 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 516,530.

The state also reported that 113,095 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 14.3 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 1,640 people, bringing that total to 497,964.





The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.96 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The department said the rate would be 4.8 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.