Photos: A look inside the stadium for Super Bowl LV

Updated February 7, 2021, 1 hour ago
Firfeworks are displayed before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Firfeworks are displayed before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.David J. Phillip/Associated Press
Tom Brady #12 and Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warmed up before Super Bowl LV.
Tom Brady #12 and Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warmed up before Super Bowl LV.Kevin C. Cox/Getty
Tom Brady took the field.
Tom Brady took the field.Patrick Smith/Getty
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warmed up.
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warmed up.Patrick Smith/Getty
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and teammates ran onto the field.
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and teammates ran onto the field.Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs players ran onto the field.
Kansas City Chiefs players ran onto the field.Gregory Bull/Associated Press
Fans watched a broadcast of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
Fans watched a broadcast of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs spoke with referee Carl Cheffers #51.
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs spoke with referee Carl Cheffers #51.Mike Ehrmann/Getty
H.E.R. performed "America the Beautiful."
H.E.R. performed "America the Beautiful."David J. Phillip/Associated Press
Fans sat among cardboard cutouts.
Fans sat among cardboard cutouts.Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
A fan held up a sign honoring heart care workers.
A fan held up a sign honoring heart care workers.Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
A fan's shirt.
A fan's shirt.Kevin C. Cox/Getty
A view of the stadium prior to the game.
A view of the stadium prior to the game.Kevin C. Cox/Getty
