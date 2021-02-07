‘The pressure is on’: Will Schumer satisfy the left?

“He had done a bunch of homework and knew everything that we were going to ask about and made a bunch of commitments with us to make it happen,” said Cea Weaver, a strategist for New York’s Housing Justice for All coalition. “He was like, ‘I’m talking to Ilhan Omar. I’m talking to Bernie Sanders. I’m talking to AOC.’”

But Schumer was eager to offer reassurance. At one point, he described himself as a former tenant organizer who was now in a position to deliver on housing issues on a grand scale, several participants recalled.

On a recent Sunday evening, about a dozen liberal housing activists from New York gathered for a virtual meeting with Senator Chuck Schumer. Although the newly anointed majority leader had served in Congress for four decades, a number of participants had scarcely interacted with him before, and some regarded him as an uncertain ally.

The January meeting was one in a series of steps Schumer has taken to win over leaders of the left in New York and Washington before his campaign for reelection in 2022. Armed with a sweeping set of policy promises, he is courting the activists, organizers, and next-generation elected officials in New York who would be likely to make up the backbone of an effort to dethrone him, should one ever arise.

He is facing an extraordinary balancing act in the coming days as he seeks simultaneously to forge a massive relief bill to counter the coronavirus pandemic and to manage the impeachment of the former president, Donald Trump. Both tasks are seen as urgent practical and moral imperatives by the Democratic Party’s electoral base.

Schumer, 70, has been attempting to channel his party’s sense of impatient purpose: In recent days, he has publicly urged President Biden to “go big and bold” with his economic policies and executive actions, defying pressure from Republicans and a few centrist Democrats to pare back campaign promises.

Over the last week, Schumer has backed a new push to decriminalize cannabis; signed on to Senator Cory Booker’s Baby Bonds proposal, a plan to address the racial wealth gap; and appeared with Senator Elizabeth Warren and other progressives to call on Biden to cancel student debt.

On impeachment, too, Schumer has taken an into-the-breach approach, demanding Trump’s removal from office the morning after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and casting the upcoming trial as a crucial ritual of accountability, even if it is highly improbable that two-thirds of the Senate will vote for conviction.

Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party, said Schumer was emphatic in private conversations that he intends to “get really big things done,” despite the daunting Senate math. Mitchell said he spoke frequently with Schumer but had not yet discussed the 2022 campaign with him.

“He’s going to have to use all the tools at his disposal to keep his caucus together. He gets that. We all get that. It’s not a surprise,” Mitchell said. “I think he’s also really clear that the alternative is unacceptable — that he absolutely has to deliver.”

The new Senate leader appears to recognize that his political playbook requires updating. A compulsive retail politician and prodigious fund-raiser, Schumer climbed to power less as a legislative engineer and an author of big ideas than as a campaign tactician with a financial base on Wall Street and a keen eye for finding the political midpoint between liberal New York City and its historically conservative suburbs.

David Carlucci, a former state senator from Rockland County who lost a House primary in 2018 to a more progressive candidate, Representative Mondaire Jones, said a diverse new generation was transforming state politics. Schumer appears relatively secure, he said, but no Democrat should feel immune.

“Any politician that’s part of the old guard has to be very concerned about a potential primary,” Carlucci said.

In a statement, Schumer said he was trying to “do the best job for my constituents and for my country” and acknowledged a shift in the scope of his governing goals.

“The world has changed, and the needs of families have changed,” he said. “Income and racial inequality has worsened; the climate crisis has become more urgent; Trump has attacked our democracy — all of these things require big, bold action, and that is what I am fighting to deliver in the Senate.”

At the moment, the most serious potential challengers to Schumer — Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chief among them — have not taken steps toward a campaign. Ocasio-Cortez, a 31-year-old Queens lawmaker, has told associates she has not decided whether to run but believes the possibility of a challenge serves as a constructive form of pressure on Schumer, people who have spoken with her said.

Other potential opponents appear more focused on assembling a bid to unseat Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Yet Schumer seems to want to deter even a quixotic opponent who could become a nettlesome distraction, or worse. He has taken to using Twitter and cable news interviews to demand that Biden take bold executive action on matters like student debt and climate change.

And as he assumes the expanded powers of the Senate majority, Schumer is drawing on old and new alliances to help him govern.

Starting last spring, Schumer convened several conference calls to craft pandemic relief plans with some of the big policy minds of the Democratic Party. They included more centrist voices, like former Treasury Department official Antonio Weiss; progressive economic thinkers like Felicia Wong of the Roosevelt Institute and Stephanie Kelton of Stony Brook University; and liberal think tank leaders Heather Boushey and Michael Linden, who now serve in the Biden administration.

Schumer’s regular meetings with national liberal advocacy groups have intensified in recent weeks, and he has been spending time with a cohort of New York progressives elected over the last year.

Representative Ritchie Torres, 32, a progressive who captured an open House seat in the Bronx last fall, said Schumer was the first official to contact him after Torres won a contentious primary; soon afterward, Schumer visited his district for a meeting about expanding the federal child tax credit.

Torres said he intended to back Schumer in any contested primary. “Without a doubt, he deserves to be reelected,” Torres said.

Should Schumer struggle to turn his splashy endorsements of bold action into law, or come to be seen as balking at certain clashes with Republicans, a serious challenge could well emerge. Schumer faces a dense ideological minefield on matters ranging from economic recovery legislation to abolishing the filibuster and achieving statehood for Washington, D.C.

“The pressure is on now that he is one of the most powerful politicians in the entire country,” said Assemblyman Ron Kim, a progressive legislator. “If he can’t deliver, it’s not just him — it’s the party that will suffer in two years or four years.”

John Washington, a Buffalo housing organizer who participated in the January meeting with Schumer, said he had seen a marked shift in the senator. In the past, he said, Schumer would seek out support for his own priorities and offer “radio silence” on activist goals.

“I think it’s clear to everyone that there is kind of a new age of politics,” he said.



