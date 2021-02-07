Consider, for a moment, what it means to have a strong military

The purpose of the armed forces is security, to protect us from threats military, economic, and social. Its existence is a deterrent against aggression. A strong military also protects American citizens in foreign countries and protects against pirates. It can be used in cases of natural disaster for security, rescue operations, and missions of mercy and has the resources to intervene around the world when it is ordered to do so. The military provides millions of jobs, directly or indirectly. It also helps maintain our industrial base and manufacturing skills.

In “Biden’s foreign policy is too familiar” (Ideas, Jan. 31), Stephen Kinzer writes, disapprovingly, that under the Biden administration, “from all appearances, the United States will continue trying to run the world.” I see it differently.

Advertisement

Russia and China have grown their militaries to be near peers of the United States. Each has invested heavily in naval capabilities designed to focus on America’s vulnerabilities. They both increased military operations and are roaming farther (China in the South China Sea and Russia in the Arctic). There are threats to our allies and to our traditional markets. North Korea has improved nuclear and missile technology, as has Iran, which could disrupt global trade.

In addition, Kinzer decries the cost of a new submarine. Those in service are aging (up to 30 years old). Submarines are an important part of our defense and must be updated. The construction and introduction of a second Virginia-class submarine is vital not only to America’s national security interests but also to our shipbuilding industrial base.

Kinzer’s urging that “national security starts at home,” emphasizing social programs, would not be possible without a strong, effective military as a deterrent and as an asset to be used wherever and whenever needed.

Ivan Samuels

Newton

The writer is a former national vice president of the Navy League of the United States.