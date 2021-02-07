If we’re talking of mental health checkups, focus should be on children and teens

In addition to the health care system, I suggest that preventive efforts focus on schools. Children and teenagers are suffering from depression and anxiety disorders in epidemic proportions, and school psychologists and guidance counselors are overwhelmed.

I have spent most of my career educating residents in primary care internal medicine about psychological health and disorders, and I agree with David H. Rosmarin’s suggestion for annual mental health checkups (”The psychologist will see everyone now,” Ideas, Jan. 31). Many primary care physicians are already screening their patients for depression routinely, and many psychologists are trained in behavioral medicine and are embedded in primary care practices to provide consultation and to facilitate referrals.

The pandemic has destroyed the security and education of many children and their parents, especially mothers, and schools are in a position to reduce disparities. Psychological issues are powerful impediments to education; indeed, half of mental health conditions start by age 14. Children and teens often serve as psychological “safety valves” as they express the pain of the family system.

Preventive mental health efforts would require additional personnel, but this step is long overdue. It is heartbreaking to see the pain and lost potential of young people.

Periodic checkups — stigma-free, since they would be offered to all — would provide long-term cost savings in health care dollars, improve education, and most important, reduce the suffering of children and teens and their families.

Carol Landau

Providence

The writer is a clinical professor of psychiatry and human behavior and medicine at the Alpert Medical School at Brown University and is the author of “Mood Prep 101: A Parent’s Guide to Preventing Depression and Anxiety in College-Bound Teens.”