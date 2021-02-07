She’s looked at the women’s movement from both sides now

Re “ ‘9to5: The Story of a Movement’ resets the clock” (SundayArts, Jan. 31): Watching PBS’s documentary brought me back to freshman year at Connecticut College in 1970, when many of the seniors were engaged to be married. By the time I graduated in 1974, nobody was engaged; we all went either to graduate school or to work.

I became a reporter at the MetroWest Daily News, making $6,800 a year — the same abysmal starting pay as men. I transitioned to public relations and have worked more than 46 years full time, self-employed since 1997, until my clients furloughed me due to the COVID-19 pandemic.