Celtics battle back, but come up short in loss to Suns at Phoenix, and other observations

Walker struggled throughout the game, but hit a 3-pointer with 2:29 left —his second in a row — to pull Boston within 91-86 with 2:29 left. Then Payton Pritchard, in just his second game back after missing two weeks with a knee sprain, drilled a deep 3 from the top of the key to make it 94-91 at the 1:04 mark.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points for Boston on 8-for-22 shooting and Kemba Walker made just 4 of 20 shots and had 14 points.

The Celtics clawed back from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit Sunday but stalled before they could complete a comeback and ultimately fell to the Suns, 100-91, at Phoenix.

But Suns guard Devin Booker answered with an 18-foot pull-up and Tatum missed at the other end, and the Celtics ran out of time.

Observations from the game:

▪ With Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart still out, Celtics coach Brad Stevens inserted second-year guard Carsen Edwards into the starting lineup. Edwards was coming off a season-high 16 point game in Friday’s win over the Clippers. He hit his first 3-pointer in the Los Angeles game and rode the momentum for the rest of the night. On Sunday he missed his first 3-pointer and had very little impact after that, going 1 for 5, with the Celtics outscored by 21 points during his 17 minutes.

▪ The 3-point shooting of Grant Williams and Daniel Theis has given the Celtics a major and somewhat improbable boost this season. They are shooting above 40 percent for the season and combined to shoot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc in the first half. With all the attention paid to weapons such as Tatum, Brown and Walker, Boston’s next tier of players will continue to get excellent 3-point looks.

▪ Williams also flashed some of his paint skills in the first half. He scored on a nice spin after a post-up in the first quarter, and then slid to the rim for a layup after a fake handoff. He’s playing with confidence.

▪ The Celtics trailed, 27-19, after the first quarter but had to feel pretty good about it. Brown and Smart were out and Tatum and Walker combined to make just 3 of 14 shots. They lingered because they took care of the ball, committing just two first-half turnovers.

▪ The Celtics lucked out on a few plays in the first half. Tristan Thompson got away with an obvious offensive goaltending, and then on one possession a shot-clock violation and a backcourt violation were missed, and the play ended with Javonte Green getting a shooting foul.

▪ The Celtics’ frustration was visible during a tough start to the third quarter. After Tatum missed a 3-pointer he stopped to complain about being fouled, and the Suns did not wait around for him, as they raced the other way for a 3-point play. Then Tatum picked up a technical foul anyway. A couple of minutes later Walker was assessed with a technical foul when he complained about the lack of a foul call.

▪ The Celtics trailed by 17 points with two minutes left in the third quarter and given their lack of manpower appeared headed to a lopsided loss. But they closed the period with a 9-0 burst that included a pair of deep 3-pointers by Pritchard.

▪ Thompson didn’t have a big scoring afternoon, but he caused real problems for the Suns under the basket battling for missed shots. He finished with six offensive rebounds and kept a few others alive.

▪ For the first time this season the Suns welcomed a small number of fans to their arena. Tickets were given to 1,500 local healthcare workers, which was a nice touch. The Celtics should follow this approach whenever they're allowed to start allowing a limited number of spectators inside TD Garden.









Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.