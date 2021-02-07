Former heavyweight champ Leon Spinks dead at 67

Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. died after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67. Spinks died Friday night, according to a release from a public relations firm. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks , and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away. Spinks won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. But he rose in prominence when he beat Muhammed Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978. Spinks had only seven professional fights under his belt when he got into the ring with Ali.

The Texas Rangers traded veteran infielder Elvis Andrus to the Oakland on Saturday, just more than two months after the team said the only player remaining from its only two World Series appearances would no longer be the starting shortstop after 12 seasons in that role. Texas sent Andrus, catcher Aramis Garcia and $13.5 million to the A’s for designated hitter Khris Davis, along with catcher Jonah Heim and righthander Dane Acker. Andrus is owed $28.5 million over the next two seasons. The A’s recently lost shortstop Marcus Semien to Toronto in free agency … Marcell Ozuna signed a $65 million, four-contract to stay with the Atlanta Braves Friday night despite no assurance there will be a designator hitter in the National League in 2021, a role in which Ozuna flourished in 2020 … Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros settled their arbitration case, reaching a deal on a one-year contract for $11.7 million.

College hockey

NU women dominate Holy Cross

Senior goalie Aerin Frankel had to make only 12 saves and Katie Cipra and Skylar Fontaine scored two goals each to lead the third-ranked Northeastern women (13-1-1) in a 12-0 rout of Holy Cross (3-12-0) at Matthews Arena. It was Frankel’s fifth straight shutout and she set a Hockey East record with her 25th conference shutout. NU won the home-and-home series because they beat the Crusaders, 8-0, Friday night.

NBA

Leonard slams All-Star Game

Kawhi Leonard, MVP of last year’s All-Star Game, suggested the NBA is prioritizing money over the health of its players in planning to stage the midseason exhibition March 7 in Atlanta. “We all know why we’re playing it,” the Los Angeles Clippers star said Friday night. “It’s money on the line, it’s an opportunity to make more money. Just putting money over health right now, pretty much.”

Soccer

Ramos has knee surgery

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos had successful knee surgery on Saturday. Ramos’s left knee internal meniscus had been bothering him for some time. The club did not say how long the veteran defender will be sidelined. Players who undergo this type of surgery usually need about six weeks to fully recover … Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is uncertain to play in Sunday’s match at bitter rival Marseille after missing training because of gastroenteritis, coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

Winter sports

Humphries makes bobsled history

Kaillie Humphries is the world women’s bobsled champion for a record fourth time, teaming with Lolo Jones to win the title on a snowy day in Altenberg, Germany. Humphries and Jones finished their four runs over two days in 3 minutes, 48.26 seconds. And Humphries drove to the title in a sled equipped with runners that were owned by Steven Holcomb, the former world and Olympic champion who died nearly four years ago. Humphries won world championships in 2012, 2013 and 2020, along with Olympic golds in 2010 and 2014 … Skier Vincent Kriechmayr extended his lead in the season’s men’s super-G standings by winning the last World Cup race before the world championships. Kriechmayr edged Matthias Mayer by 0.17 seconds for an Austrian 1-2 finish in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany … Nico Gleirscher of Austria won the final men’s World Cup luge race of the season, holding off Germans Max Langenhan and Felix Loch for the victory. Gleirscher finished in 2 minutes, 15.852 seconds in luge’s first World Cup trip to the St. Moritz, Switzerland, track in nine years.

Miscellany

Charles to stay with Mystics

Former WNBA MVP Tina Charles will stay with the Washington Mystics. The Mystics traded with New York for Charles last April, but she sat out the season after being granted a medical exemption due to coronavirus concerns. Charles was the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft by Connecticut and came to New York after four seasons with the Sun …Three-time world champion cyclist Peter Sagan tested positive for the coronavirus. The 31-year-old Slovakian said he and two Bora-Hansgrohe teammates — including his brother Juraj — all tested positive for COVID-19 on Gran Canaria. Sagan said on his Instagram account that they are “feeling well” and are isolating on the Spanish island … Charlie Krueger, a star defensive tackle who spent his 16-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, died in Clayton, Calif., at 84. The team did not disclose other details. The San Francisco Chronicle said the cause was heart and kidney failure.











