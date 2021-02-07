Goalkeeping blunders send Liverpool to third straight loss at home

LIVERPOOL, England — Manchester City dismantled Liverpool, aided by Alisson Becker’s uncharacteristic goalkeeping blunders, to win 4-1 on Sunday and inflict the Premier League champions’ third successive loss at the former fortress of Anfield.

Manchester City’s first victory at Liverpool since 2003 was sparked by Ilkay Gundogan’s two goals and nudges Pep Guardiola’s team closer to regaining the trophy.

While City pushed five points ahead of Manchester United at the top of the standings, Liverpool slipped 10 points behind the leaders in a faltering title defense.