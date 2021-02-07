Kiké Hernández’s versatility has him well positioned for opportunity with Red Sox

“I wasn’t really sure what to expect,” said Hernández, who officially signed a two-year, $14 million free agent deal with the Red Sox last week. “I mean, I was coming in with less than a year of service time and going to the team with the highest payroll in the big leagues. When I first got traded, I looked around and I was like, ‘I have no idea how I’m going to fit into this roster.’”

Kiké Hernández came to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 with just 134 plate appearances between the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins the season before. He was unproven and at 23 he saw himself joining a cachet franchise in a cachet market. He looked on during the start of his career there.

Advertisement

But for Hernández, the timing couldn’t have been any better. That same year, the Kansas City Royals won their first World Series since 1985 thanks, in large part, to Ben Zobrist.

The veteran made a career out of his versatility. Yet Zobrist’s success — and as a result, team success — never quite gained such adulation for its effectiveness.

The following year took it to an even greater height.

Zobrist won his second World Series and earned World Series MVP honors. And true to Zobrist form, he flashed his versatility that entire postseason, seeing time in left field, right field and second base.

As Zobrist excelled and gained acclaim, Hernández’s role with the Dodgers under Andrew Friedman, the club’s president of baseball operations, began to take shape. Keep in mind, Friedman came over to the Dodgers from the Tampa Bay Rays, the same organization in which Zobrist got his start and played under Friedman for his first eight seasons. So, while Hernández had doubt, Friedman had a plan. The Dodgers would have Hernández bounce around the diamond, utilizing his greatest skillset. Playing time wasn’t all that elusive after all.

Advertisement

“Andrew and his front office, they preached about how important versatility was,” Hernández said. “If it wasn’t for my versatility and playing multiple positions, I don’t think it would have been as easy for me to establish myself in the big leagues.”

While his numbers don’t replicate those of Zobrist, Hernández stood at the fulcrum of what the Dodgers — and baseball, for that matter — valued: lineup flexibility and playing the matchups. Hernández’s numbers over six seasons — .240/.312/.425 with 68 homers — weren’t a representation of his true value to the club. He gave his team options, assurance.

“Kiké is an extremely valuable player,” said former Dodgers first base and outfield coach George Lombard, who is now the Detroit Tigers bench coach. “If you see the way the game has gone where guys are playing all over the field, Kiké could arguably be one of your better outfielders. He’s potentially the best shortstop on your team. He’s comfortable at all positions.”

As Hernández embarks on his new journey with the Red Sox, there’s a strong chance he will earn the everyday role at second base. However, the luxury of having a utility player such as Hernández certainly improves the Red Sox roster and adds a plus defender to a defense that had its share of struggles last season.

“It’s really tough to be that good at multiple positions,” said Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero. “When it comes to knowing cutoff positions, knowing angles, making sure that you’re where you’re supposed to be shifting and everything like that, he’s shown over and over that he’s got the capacity to do those things.”

Advertisement

Romero added that in past eras the utility player wasn’t as important because of starters not getting as many off days. If you were available, you played. Now, scheduled off days in order to limit the risk of injury are a part of all teams’ playbook. Additionally, even though players have been lauded in the past for playing multiple positions (think Chone Figgins), with the current construction of teams, largely centered around playing the matchups, players such as Hernández are a necessity.

When former Oakland A’s shortstop Marcus Semien was working his way back from a wrist injury in 2017, the team turned to Chad Pinder to fill his role.

“We had the righty help we needed in the infield versus lefties and they wanted my bat in there [against] lefties,” Pinder said. “So they asked me one day if I could play in the outfield, if I could play right field. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m all for it.’ ”

Pinder came through the minors with current cornerstone players Matt Olson and Matt Chapman. He was the leader of that group, the one to whom both Chapman and Olson looked for guidance. However, it was Pinder who initially had trouble finding a role with the club. The Semien injury changed that and although he was a primary middle infielder, the opportunity served as his chance to make a name for himself at the big league level like his peers.

Advertisement

Pinder, who made his debut in 2016, had never played outfield in the big leagues, but logged 297⅔ innings in the outfield during the 2017 season, with 241⅔ of them coming in right field. He added in 156 and 117 innings at shortstop and second, respectively. The amount of time in the outfield increased to 484⅔ innings the following season.

Much like Hernández, Pinder found his value. Even after Semien returned, Pinder remained in that same role and has thrived. He’s embraced it (he’s even the team’s emergency catcher) knowing, initially, this was his way of sticking around the majors.

“It seems like each team is kind of carving out a spot for a guy like that on their roster,” Pinder said. “Previous times in the game, it was more like a utility infield guy, the guy that played every spot in the infield. But now you’re seeing guys that they’re playing 30-plus games at each spot, you know, whether it be the outfield and infield.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.