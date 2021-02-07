Mass. fighter Mike Rodriguez choked out on UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas

Mike Rodriguez’s bout to kick off the main card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 184 wasn’t a disputed ending, the way the North Andover (via Dorchester) fighter’s last one was. It was, however, another submission loss.

Light heavyweight Danilo Marques submitted the 32-year-old with a rear naked choke eight seconds from the end of the second round in Las Vegas, the Brazilian making it two victories to begin his UFC career and dealing Rodriguez his fourth loss in seven UFC fights (including a no-contest).

Rodriguez (11-6, 2-4 UFC) was taken down four times in the roughly 10 minutes of fight time, and took 27 head shots from Marques according to UFC Stats. (He landed just three, with Marques holding a 29-16 edge in strikes.) The end came when Marques (11-2, 2-0 UFC) broke through Rodriguez’s defense to secure a body triangle, then locked in a rear-naked choke. Rodriguez did not tap, but did go to sleep, prompting referee Jason Herzog to stop the fight at 4:52 of the penultimate round.