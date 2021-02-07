Newburyport boys’ hockey defends its unbeaten record, ices Cape Ann rival Triton

“Having the best defense creates the best offense,” said senior defensemen Owen Spence. “That’s our motto right there.”

Newburyport's Colin Richmond (37) and teammate Ryan Archer (12) celebrate a goal during Saturday's 4-0 victory over Triton in a Cape Ann League matchup of unbeatens.

Spence and his fellow defensemen were crucial in generating goals and preserving a shutout in the Clippers’ 4-0 victory over Triton on Saturday afternoon at Graf Ice Rink.

Both Cape Ann League rivals entered the game unbeaten, the only blemish on their records a 4-4 tie in a nonleague matchup on Jan. 18. Newburyport improved to 7-0-1 with the victory, dropping Triton to 4-1-1 overall.

When Spence is on the ice, many of Clippers’ offensive sequences begin with getting him the puck in the Newburyport zone, which allows Spence to quarterback the ensuing offensive attack. Midway through the second period, as Newburyport was in the midst of outshooting Triton 11-2 in the period, Spence gathered the puck along the boards in his zone. He proceeded to use open ice and his strong puck-handling abilities to get behind the Triton defense, generating a shot on net that was tipped in by junior Jon Groth.

“I think Owen Spence was the best player out there on the ice,” Newburyport coach Paul Yameen said. “He has the ability to control the game and I thought he did that today. I thought he really controlled the pace of the game.”

Spence added a goal of his own in the third period when he picked up the puck just inside the blue line, then skated in between the two faceoff circles where he sniped into the top left corner of the net.

Senior defenseman Tucker St. Lawrence also represented the defense on the scoresheet with a goal and assist.

Trevor Quigley (left) of Triton and Owen Spence of Newburyport battle for the puck along the boards during Saturday's Cape Ann League game. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Newburyport and Triton conclude their regular-season trilogy on Monday afternoon at Graf Rink.

“Today is all for naught if we don’t come back Monday and win,” Yameen said. “Monday is as big as today was for us.”

Archbishop Williams 3, Bishop Feehan 0 — Senior Nick Recupero notched a goal and an assist for the Bishops (10-0-3) in the Central Catholic League contest at Canton SportsPlex. Freshman Brendan Carberry posted the shutout for the Bishops.

Austin Prep 4, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Junior Aidan Elkins potted two goals, pacing the Cougars (8-2-3) to a Catholic Central League win at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink.

Bridgewater-Raynham 8, Falmouth 2 — Senior captain Ryan Concannon’s two goals and three assists sparked the Trojans (3-3-2) to the nonleague win at Falmouth Ice Arena. Junior Dean Mason added two goals and an assist for B-R.

Cambridge 4, Bedford 1 — Senior Lukas Foley Fiore made 30 saves, and the Falcons (4-4-1) scored four unanswered goals against the Buccaneers to clinch a Dual County League victory at Simoni Rink.

Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 4, Old Rochester/Fairhaven 2 — Devin Dailey scored twice and Sam Bastis made 17 saves to keep the Falcons unbeaten in a South Coast Conference matchup at Gallo Arena in Bourne. Wyatt Nastar and Liam Fecteau added goals for D-R/Seekonk (8-0).

Hanover 5, Quincy 2 — Senior captain Nate DelPrete potted two goals for the Hawks (9-1-1) in the Patriot League contest at Hobomock Arena.

Hingham 3, Marshfield 1 — Junior Bobby Falvey scored twice and added an assist for the Harbormen (11-0), who wrapped up their Patriot League regular-season schedule undefeated with a win at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke.

Holliston 3, Bellingham 1 — The Panthers (2-3) got goals from Christian Schneeloch, Hunter McElhinney and Rhys Duncan in their Tri-Valley League win at Loring Arena in Framingham.

Hopkinton 3, Westwood 2 — Sophomore Pavit Mehra netted a power play goal with 1:13 remaining for the Hillers (4-2) in a Tri-Valley League game at New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

Lowell 5, Methuen 3 — The Red Raiders (5-2) had five different scorers, led by Kevin Conley and Colin Pickett with a goal and two assists apiece in the Merrimack Valley Conference win at Methuen High. Jacob Heartquist also scored his first varsity goal for Lowell.

Medway 7, Dover-Sherborn/Weston 1 — Junior Alex Infanger had a big game for the Mustangs (8-1), posting a hat trick and three assists in the Tri-Valley League win at Chase Arena in Natick. Cole Theodore also scored twice for Medway.

Nantucket 5, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — Marsh Hickman’s four goals were the difference for the Whalers (7-0-1) in their victory over the island rivals at Martha’s Vineyard Arena. Jack Gammons added a goal and Hudson Perry had three assists.

Newton South 5, Acton-Boxborough 2 — Camden Cardamone scored a pair of goals and the Lions (3-2-3) won their third straight, taking down A-B at the Nashoba Valley Olympia in Boxborough.

Norwood 9, Ashland 2 — Senior Brendan Allen and sophomore Sean Dittmeier both scored their first goals at the high school level in the Tri-Valley League victory for the Mustangs (6-3) at the Skating Club of Boston.

Rockland 1, Cohasset 1 — Logan Murphy scored the tying goal in the third period for the host Bulldogs (4-5-1) in a nonleague matchup at Rockland Ice Arena. Quentin Humphrey scored for the Skippers (4-3-1).

Sandwich 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Jack Connolly scored his first varsity goal, and Robbie Cardillo also tallied for the Blue Knights (7-1-2) in the Cape & Islands matchup at Tony Kent Arena in Dennis.

Saugus 6, Swampscott 3 — Massey Ventre scored twice and Ryan Ragucci netted his first career goal to lead the Sachems (3-3-1) in the Northeastern Conference matchup at Kasabuski Arena.

Scituate 8, Plymouth South 4 — Six different Sailors (10-1) found the back of the net, led by seniors Cam Swan and Evan McBrien, who each scored twice in the Patriot League tilt at Gallo Arena.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 4, Malden Catholic 1 — Sophomore Brett Edgren and senior captain Ryan Richard scored two goals each for the Pioneers (5-1), and senior Jake Mrva added two assists in their road victory at the Valley Forum II.

Stoneham 3, Wakefield 2 — Danny Storella notched the game-winning goal as the Spartans (3-1-1) prevailed in the Middlesex Freedom matchup at Stoneham Arena. Brandon Stewart and Ty Foley also scored for Stoneham.

Tewksbury 3, Dracut/Tyngsborough 1 — Junior Caden Connors scored two second-period goals for the Redmen (7-1). Senior goaltender Caulin Martel made 63 saves in the loss for D/T (4-4), his second consecutive game with more than 60 saves.

Watertown 2, Wilmington 0 — Junior goalie Jared Norton recorded his first career shutout (34 saves) at Ristuccia Memorial Arena in Wilmington. Daniel Tattrie and Alec Banosian scored for the Raiders (2-5) in the Middlesex League game.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Plymouth North 2 — Junior Joe Cully scored his first varsity goal with just under three minutes left for the Panthers (2-8), which stood up as the game winner. Freshman Luke Tropeano also tallied his first varsity goal in the Patriot League contest at Rockland Ice Rink.

Girls’ hockey

Bishop Stang 5, Archbishop Williams 1 — Jenna Nogueira’s hat trick sparked the Spartans (3-6-0) to the Catholic Central League win at Hetland Arena in New Bedford. Maddie Andre and Isabella Batista also scored, and Lexi Yost had two assists.

Hingham 3, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 0 — Kathryn Karo scored twice and Abbey Kennedy had the other goal to lead the Harborwomen (4-4-3) to the Patriot League victory at Pilgrim Skating Arena.

Matignon 3, Austin Prep 1 — Seniors Molly McConnell and Alaina Aiello, as well as junior Alexa McKim, scored as the Warriors (9-0) overcame a 1-0 deficit entering the third period and remained unbeaten with the Catholic Central League victory at Stoneham Arena. “The best part about this team is that we play with a lot of confidence and I asked the girls for their best period of the night going into the third and we set the tone in that period and had no quit,” said Matignon coach Tom Scarpa.

Needham 4, Milton 0 — Charlotte Tolman potted two goals for the Rockets (4-1) in their victory in the Bay State Herget at Milton’s Ulin Rink.

Plymouth North/Plymouth South 2, Hanover/Cohasset 0 — Freshman Molly Roy potted a second-period goal, which proved to be the difference for Plymouth (4-5-1). Senior captain Mary High added an insurance goal in the third period of the Patriot League tilt at Armstrong Arena.

Boys’ basketball

Arlington Catholic 51, Bishop Stang 41 — Jimmy Ball (21 points) and Anthony Hall (10 points, 9 rebounds) led the Cougars (2-9) to a Catholic Central home win.

Charlestown 79, Snowden 57 — Senior Devin Parham hit four 3-pointers on his way to a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Townies’ Boston City League win. Junior Steven Jean-Louis scored 15 points and grabbed 6 rebounds, while junior Joshua DeJesus and sophomore Garvince Jean-Francois added 13 points each.

O’Bryant 75, East Boston 60 — Senior captain Conan McCusker nailed 11 3-pointers for a game-high 37 points to lead the Tigers (2-2) past the Jets for the second consecutive day in Boston City League action. McCusker combined for 18 triples and 66 points Friday and Saturday.

Oliver Ames 34, Canton 32 — Senior captain Trey Buggs scored on a put-back at the buzzer to give the Tigers (6-0) a narrow home win in the Hockomock League. Junior guard Drew Baxter led the Tigers with 13 points.

Wakefield 72, Stoneham 51 — Senior Paul Holman scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Warriors (5-3) in a road Middlesex League win.

Girls’ basketball

Arlington 50, Reading 45 — Ava Connelly scored a team-high 18 points for the Spy Ponders (5-1) in a home Middlesex League win. Jackie Malley scored a game-high 24 points for the Rockets in the loss.

Belmont 48, Woburn 43 — Junior Nina Minicozzi scored 11 points and senior captain Emma McDevitt tallied 10 points for the host Marauders (6-2) and in the Middlesex League contest.

Latin Academy 60, Boston United 26 — Senior Jordan Bellot (19 points) and junior Ruth Morton (12 points) led the Dragons (4-0) in Boston City League action at home.

Winchester 54, Lexington 45 — Senior captain Katie Degnan posted a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) for host Winchester (1-6) in its Middlesex League victory.