Richard Seymour again falls short of Pro Football Hall of Fame

Richard Seymour will have to wait at least one more year to achieve football immortality in Canton, Ohio.

For the third straight year, Seymour did not garner enough support to jump from Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist to enshrinee, failing to join the 2021 class headlined by Peyton Manning.

Joining Manning in the eight-person class are wide receiver and fellow first-time eligible Calvin Johnson, longtime Steelers guard Alan Faneca, safety John Lynch, Dallas wide receiver Drew Pearson, defensive back Charles Woodson, multi-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores, and writer/scout Bill Nunn.