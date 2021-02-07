Countdown to kickoff: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to meet Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

We’ll have updates from Tampa, weather updates, betting news, the latest inactives, and much more leading up to kickoff. Follow along.

Can Brady win his seventh title? Can Mahomes and the Chiefs be the first team to go back-to-back since the 2003-04 Patriots ? We’ll see how it all shakes out — keep it here all afternoon long as we take you through the pregame ceremonies and the final game of the season.

Welcome back to football! Today is Super Bowl LV, with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy.

Pats represented in Tampa — 4:50 p.m.

Ground and pound for Brady, Bucs? — 4:43 p.m.

One of the biggest things to take into account today is the fact that in his previous nine Super Bowls, for all his greatness, Tom Brady’s offenses have scored a combined three points. I don’t think Brady and the Bucs can afford a similarly slow start this afternoon against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs; if it’s 14-0 Kansas City after one quarter, it could very well end up being a blowout.

One way to potentially avoid that sort of situation? I wouldn’t be shocked to see Tampa Bay try and operate like the Patriots did in the AFC title game a few years ago — angle for a series of slow and steady drives, grinding out yardage and imposing their will on the KC defense. Really, in my experience, a ball control offense is quite possibly the best way to beat the Chiefs. Keeping Mahomes off the field is the best way to beat Kansas City. Run the ball, use a short and intermediate passing game, and use every second of that play clock.

Brady’s pregame video drops — 4:35 p.m.

Super Bowl bets, Part 1 — 4:29 p.m.

We’re going to have some pregame bets from Sports Betting Dime featured throughout the game. We’ll start with an over/under, and some MVP odds:

Odds of 55 points being scored in Super Bowl LV: +1800 (18/1)

MVP odds

1. Patrick Mahomes: +110 (11/10)

2. Tom Brady: +350 (7/2)

3. Travis Kelce: +1500 (15/1)

4. Tyreek Hill: +1600 (16/1)

5. Mike Evans: +2900 (29/1)

6. Chris Godwin: +3200 (32/1)

7. Any defensive player: +1900 (19/1)

Who will the Super Bowl MVP thank first in his acceptance speech?

1. Teammates (incl. coach): +250 (5/2)

2. Fans/city: +300 (3/1)

3. God: +500 (5/1)

4. Family/family member: +600 (6/1)

5. Health-care workers: +900 (9/1)

6. Owner: +2500 (25/1)

7. FIELD: +7500 (75/1)

It’s Game Day — 4:20 p.m.

