UMass pauses athletics after campus becomes high risk for COVID-19

UMass announced Sunday that it is pausing athletics for at least 14 days after the COVID-19 risk level on campus was raised from “Elevated” to “High.”

The decision comes in the wake of new university-wide restrictions announced Friday after 239 new COVID-19 cases were reported on the Amherst campus between Feb. 1-3. All student gatherings on and off campus are now banned, as well as in-person dining. In-person instruction and research spaces are open, but building access is restricted and campus visitors are not allowed.

On Jan. 27, the athletic department announced it was pausing men’s basketball activities until further notice because the team’s Jan. 30 game against George Mason had to be rescheduled due to contact tracing purposes. Friday’s women’s basketball game against George Washington had already been postponed due to COVID-19 within the GW program.