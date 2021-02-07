While Tom Brady was settling in with the Buccaneers, his parents were fighting COVID-19

On Sunday during an interview with Andrea Kremer on NFL Network’s ‘NFL GameDay Morning,’ Galen Brady and Tom Brady Sr. talked about how they both battled COVID-19 in September and Brady Sr.’s 18-day hospitalization with a case so severe he could barely breathe.

One of the most important aspects of Tom Brady’s life is his family. He’s often seen celebrating playoff and Super Bowl wins with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their children. When the Patriots were on their way to Super LI against the Falcons, Brady’s mother, Galen, was battling breast cancer. Before overtime against the Falcons, Julian Edelman told Brady to win it “for your mom.”

The Bradys are both 76 years old and have been married for 52 years, so both were already at high risk of contracting COVID-19. Brady Sr. said his illness started with a slight cough before it got worse and separated him from his wife.

“We thought we were taking a lot of [precautions]. Unfortunately it didn’t prove to be that way. We were both coughing and not feeling great so I stopped at an urgent care center. Within about 45 minutes, the doctor called me and said ‘you’re positive.’ The next day, I couldn’t breathe,” Brady Sr. said. “We walked into the hospital and that was the last time that I saw her [for] 18 days.”

Brady Sr.’s hospital stay began right around the time his son played his first game with the Buccaneers, which was a loss to the Saints. Brady Sr. also said his COVID-19 got worse and he simultaneously contracted pneumonia. He received oxygen, but his breathing was still weak and was close to being put on a ventilator.

“I’m thankful I’m here, to be honest with you,” Brady Sr. told Kramer.

Tom spoke with his father via FaceTime every day during his father’s hospital stay. Meanwhile, Galen developed a less severe COVID-19 case and was treated at home. She said it was difficult for her to be away from her husband while he was suffering.

“Every day it was waiting for the doctor to call and it was like ‘he’s in stable condition,’ and I hated that word stable. It was just so unnerving,” Galen said.

Brady Sr. came home on Sept. 23, but because he was so weak, he told Kramer, he collapsed in the backyard and tore his knee, which needed surgery.

Now, the Bradys have reunited with their family and grandchildren in Tampa to watch Tom and the Buccaneers play the Chiefs in his 10th Super Bowl. For an affectionate, close family, it’s joyful relief after a year filled with difficulties.

“That’s one of the grateful benefits of this weekend for us. To get together with our family that we haven’t been able to give hugs and kisses to for a year, and root for the Buccaneers,” Brady Sr. said.