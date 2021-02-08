The week’s TV: Impeachment II, ‘Clarice’ but no Lecter, and road-tripping in kilts

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump will dominate TV and the news this week. The former president is charged with inciting an insurrection in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and the trial will take place in the very same building where we saw a violent mob delay the official affirmation of Joe Biden’s victory.

The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday, with Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont presiding. First up, opening arguments from the House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense lawyers. Democrats are looking for accountability, for actions that threatened democracy and endangered the lives of all members of Congress and those working in the building. Most Republicans are looking to move on, not concerned about what that would signal to a future president about a “January exception.” Senate Republicans voted in late January against moving forward with the trial, which means conviction is unlikely. A guilty verdict would need at least 17 Republicans to vote to convict.

The web and cable news channels are good places to look for full coverage of the trial, which both sides are hoping will not last as long as Trump’s three-week impeachment trial last year. The lawmakers will gather at noon every day, six days a week, until it’s over. C-SPAN2 will go gavel to gavel beginning Tuesday at 1 p.m.

1. “The Silence of the Lambs” has helped to define so very many of TV’s crime procedurals since it was released in 1991. “CSI,” “Criminal Minds,” “The Following,” “True Detective” — there’s a long list of series whose gruesome crime scenes and twisted serial killers were influenced by that seminal movie. Now comes an addition to the list, this one a direct extension of the “Lambs” franchise that has already included the three-season NBC series “Hannibal.” CBS’s “Clarice,” Thursday at 10 p.m., is a look into the life of Clarice Starling, played here by Rebecca Breeds, beginning a year after the events that took place in the movie (featuring Jodie Foster). There are gruesome crime scenes and twisted serial killers, but, for legal reasons, no mention of the name Hannibal Lecter.

2. Another new episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this week. Regina King will host for the first time, to promote her movie “One Night in Miami,” and singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff is the musical guest.

3. I’ve seen Stanley Tucci’s new movie, “Supernova,” and he is heartbreaking in it as a dying man developing dementia. He will not, however, be heartbreaking in his new six-part CNN series, called “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.” Tucci will travel across Italy on the trail of some delicious regional cuisine. There will be pasta, Sunday at 9 p.m.

4. The HBO documentary “Black Art: In the Absence of Light, A Celebration of African American Artists” surveys Black artists in the United States over the past two centuries. Directed by Sam Pollard, the film includes interviews with Kerry James Marshall, Faith Ringgold, Jordan Casteel, Radcliffe Bailey, Amy Sherald, Theaster Gates, Kara Walker, Carrie Mae Weems, and Kehinde Wiley. It airs Tuesday at 9 p.m.

5. The title of this New Zealand documentary is “There Is No I in Threesome.” Hey, there’s no I in monogamy, either, but I digress. This may be HBO Max’s twisted Valentine: It’s about a couple exploring an open relationship. We see New Zealand-based filmmaker Ollie Lucks and his girlfriend Zoe create a “monogam-ish manifesto,” culminating in the exploration of threesomes. It’s available on Thursday.

6. On Sunday at 10 p.m., CNN will premiere a six-episode look back at history. “Lincoln: Divided We Stand” tells Abraham Lincoln’s story, including his tragic personal life and his history-making political career. Narrated by Emmy-Award winning actor Sterling K. Brown, the six-part docu-series uses a mix of expert interviews, cinematic re-creations, rare artifacts, and never before broadcast photos and letters to take viewers into the life and times of this president.

7. A road trip without pants, that’s the elevator pitch for “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.” Sam Heughan from “Outlander” and Graham McTavish from “Preacher” take us on a trip through Scotland. The travel series is eight episodes, and it premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on Starz. OK then folks. Lang may yer lum reek.

8. Robin Roberts narrates the documentary “Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage,” which airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on History. The hour-long special looks into America’s legendary Black military pilots, including Roberts’s father. There will be archival footage and interviews with some of the pilots.

CHANNEL SURFING

“American Idol” Yes, it still exists. Here’s the 19th-season premiere. ABC, Sunday, 8 p.m.

“Last Week With John OIiver” The eighth-season premiere. HBO, Sunday, 11 p.m.

“The Luminaries” A six-part adaptation of the novel with love, murder, and revenge in New Zealand during the 1860s gold rush. Starz, Sunday, 9:30 p.m.

“Your Honor” The finale to a season of heightening absurdity I mean suspense. Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.

“Hip Hip Uncovered” A six-parter about decades of the genre. FX, Friday, 9 p.m.

