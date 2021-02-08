What to watch with your tweens? It’s an age-old question

A. I don’t have kids, which may be why I am the worst when it comes to what’s appropriate to watch with them. So I’d like to invite readers who’ve got experience in this situation to send me some titles, which I will include in this column in the near future. Translation: HELP ME!

Q. I feel like there is a big void of TV options for parents and tweens to watch together and wondered if you could recommend some options. We’re almost all the way through “Gilmore Girls,” we watched the entire “Malcolm in the Middle,” and we are bingeing on old “Survivor” seasons. I’m looking for the sweet spot of not too babyish but not overly mature either.

You are not alone, by the way; I’ve gotten the same question a few times lately. Mid-pandemic, there’s not a lot to do beyond having dinner and then watching TV together. Sure, everyone is probably technologically able to go watch a show on their own — but watching together puts everyone on the same page for conversation about the story lines and questions about specific allusions. I like laughing, and I like it even better when I’m doing it with other people.

Until I get reader suggestions, here are some of my ideas about shows that both parents and tweens might enjoy. I always think of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” as a drama geared for pre-teens and teens who aren’t scared into a state of anxiety by aggressive supernatural creatures. There are some adult domestic themes, too, but I don’t imagine them triggering much grief. “Freaks and Geeks,” now streaming on Hulu, is a one-season treasure that I think would appeal to both kids and their parents. It’s about the titular high school factions in the early 1980s, each group with its own endearing rituals, and it’s steeped in the music of the time. All the characters want to do is fit in and be themselves, always an interesting juggling act.

Is Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” appropriate for tweens? I think so. Co-created by Mindy Kaling, it’s a coming-of-age series (one season so far) about Devi, a 15-year-old Indian-American girl in Southern California going on with life after the death of her father. Along with the usual high school themes involving crushes, sexual longings/fears, and BFFs, it’s got cultural themes, as Devi’s mother tries to arrange a marriage between Devi’s aunt and a complete stranger. Oh, and hey — how about “The West Wing,” which is streaming on HBO Max? If your kids are politically minded, it just might give them a way to talk about our current political problems.

Other thoughts: Netflix’s adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” about orphaned siblings, with Neil Patrick Harris as the villain; and the amazing “Friday Night Lights,” about family, community, and growing up, now streaming on Peacock and Hulu.

MATTHEW GILBERT

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.