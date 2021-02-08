Cape Cod will get a new Chamber of Commerce leader

Longtime Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce chief Wendy Northcross announced on Monday that she plans to retire later this year. The Chamber of Commerce board has begun a search for a successor, and Northcross, 66, will stay in her role until one is found. The organization has 17 employees and an annual budget of about $2.5 million. Northcross is stepping down after nearly 25 years in charge of the 1,200-plus-member chamber, a tenure in which she helped make it one of the largest and most influential chambers of commerce in the state. One of her biggest challenges has been pushing the state and federal governments to fix the traffic congestion that plagues the Cape Cod Canal crossings. That goal was realized, to some extent, last year when the US Army Corps of Engineers announced it would replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges that span the canal, at a likely cost of about $1 billion. — JON CHESTO

GAMES

Board games boosted Hasbro’s earnings during pandemic holiday season

The critical holiday shopping season, coupled with quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pushed board game sales up 21 percent at Hasbro in the fourth quarter. The toy company’s Monopoly and Magic: The Gathering card game were strong performers in the quarter, along with Dungeons and Dragons. Total revenue climbed 4 percent to $1.72 billion, slightly better than the $1.7 billion that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research were calling for. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CREDIT CARDS

Citigroup to refund more than $4 million for improper interest rate hikes

Citigroup will refund an additional $4.2 million to some credit-card customers who were overcharged years ago. The bank on Monday reached an agreement with attorneys general from Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Iowa, New Jersey, and North Carolina to refund the money to customers in those states. The refunds follow a 2018 settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in which Citigroup agreed to repay $335 million after discovering it had improperly increased interest rates for some customers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Wells Fargo invests in six Black-owned banks

Wells Fargo made equity investments in six Black-owned banks as part of a broader $50 million pledge to support minority-focused lenders. The San Francisco-based bank will assign dedicated teams to provide the lenders with financial, technology, or product expertise, it said in a statement Monday. Wells Fargo didn’t disclose the amounts of each investment. Black-owned banks have dwindled since the financial crisis. Bank of America has taken equity stakes in 12 minority depository institutions, while Citigroup recruited more than a half dozen lenders to be part of a mentoring program to help them learn the ropes of underwriting bigger loans. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Users barred from popular platform in China

Users of red-hot social media platform Clubhouse in China said they were unable to use the app on Monday, after an explosion of discussions over the weekend on taboo topics from Taiwan to Xinjiang. Reports of users being unable to use the invite-only, audio-based app appeared on other social-media platforms such as WeChat and Weibo. On Twitter, which is blocked in China, users claiming to be in the country posted screenshots of Clubhouse’s home screen saying that an error had occurred and that a secure connection to the server could not be made. Clubhouse had erupted among Chinese users over the weekend, with thousands joining discussions on contentious subjects undisturbed by Beijing’s censors. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STOCK MARKET

GameStop’s tumble continues

GameStop extended its decline Monday after its worst week on record as the video-game retailer’s recent roller-coaster ride continues. The stock fell as much as 9 percent before closing down 5.52 percent, at $60. It slumped 80 percent last week, a drop that followed three weeks of dizzying gains. Robinhood’s move late last week to end buying limits on GameStop has had limited impact on the stock, which has lost most of its gains since touching an intraday high at $483 on Jan. 28. Inflated levels of short interest that triggered a squeeze on the shares have declined after a number of hedge funds closed positions and incurred huge losses. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter considers starting a subscription product

Twitter is building a subscription product as a way to ease its dependence on advertising — a plan the social network has considered for years, and one that has taken on a heightened priority given the pandemic and pressure from activist investors to accelerate growth. The majority of Twitter’s revenue comes from targeted advertising, which serves up promoted posts aimed at specific groups of users. That business has grown in recent years at a slower pace than competitors like Facebook and Snap and Twitter’s slice of the digital ad market globally remains at at a lackluster 0.8 percent, according to EMarketer. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOUSING

Pandemic drives up apartment rents in suburbs, lower-cost cities

Flexible work policies have given Americans permission to move, driving up apartment rents in suburbs and lower-cost cities and pushing landlords to slash prices in New York and San Francisco. With concessions factored in, rents on new US apartment leases were down just 0.3 percent last month compared with the all-time highs a year earlier, according to RealPage Inc. But the pandemic has opened up a geographical divide like never before. Rents fell almost 22 percent in San Francisco, 16 percent in New York, and 9 percent in Boston. But of the 150 large metropolitan areas studied by RealPage, 119 showed an increase. Rents jumped 8 percent in Riverside, a suburban area outside Los Angeles, and Sacramento, about 90 minutes east of San Francisco. And they climbed 6 percent in Memphis and about 5 percent in Phoenix, Detroit, and Cleveland. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Rolls-Royce to briefly suspend production of airplane engines this summer

Rolls-Royce plans to shutter civil aerospace production for two weeks this summer, cutting pay for 19,000 staff or 40 percent of the workforce as the coronavirus crisis stunts demand for airliner engines. The measures will affect sites worldwide, though the main impact will be in the UK, where Rolls is based and where 12,500 people will be affected, said a spokesman. The salary hit will be spread over the year to ease the burden. Air travel has tumbled to historically low levels as new forms of COVID-19 trigger fresh lockdowns. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ONLINE DATING

Bumble hopes to raise $1.8 billion in IPO

Bumble, the dating app where women make the first move, is targeting to raise as much as $1.8 billion from its US initial public offering after boosting the size of the deal. The company plans to sell 45 million shares for $37 to $39 apiece, it said in a filing Monday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Bumble previously indicated it would look to sell 34.5 million shares at $28 to $30. — BLOOMBERG NEWS