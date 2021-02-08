Former Biogen head takes over as CEO of gene-editing firm Editas

James C. Mullen, the former head of Biogen, has been appointed chief executive of the Cambridge genome editing company, Editas Medicine, where he has been serving as chairman of the board of directors.

Mullen succeeds Cynthia Collins as head of the biotech, one of several hoping to use the promising gene-editing tool called CRISPR to develop treatments for serious genetic diseases. The appointment will become effective next Monday.

The news comes a month after Editas was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration to begin a clinical trial of a treatment for sickle cell disease. It also comes after its chief scientific officer, Charles Albright, announced he was leaving his post for a similar position at an early-stage company.