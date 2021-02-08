Ironwood CEO steps down months after clinical trial failure

Mark Mallon will step down as chief executive of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals next month “to pursue another leadership opportunity,” the Boston firm announced Monday, less than two years after he took the top job.

Ironwood, which specializes in treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, suffered a major setback in September. The company said it was laying off 35 percent of its staff ― about 100 employees ― and shelving an experimental acid reflux drug after it failed to reduce the severity of heartburn in a key clinical trial.

The experimental medicine was the only one under development in Ironwood’s pipeline. Another drug that would have treated abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome was discontinued following another trial failure in May.