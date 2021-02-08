Leader of Mass. Eye and Ear joins Frequency Therapeutics

Franck, a licensed audiologist who serves on the faculty of Harvard Medical School’s Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, is joining Frequency as senior vice president of strategic marketing and new product development.

Kevin Franck, director of audiology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, is leaving the Harvard teaching hospital to join Frequency Therapeutics, a Woburn biotech that is working on treatments to restore hearing loss.

Frequency plans to share some results next month of a mid-stage clinical trial of a potential treatment for hearing loss. Hoping to use the body’s dormant stem cells to combat disease, the biotech has developed an experimental drug that would be injected through the eardrum into the middle ear, a fairly routine procedure. The drug would activate so-called progenitor cells that can repair damage in the spiral cavity of the inner ear by generating new sensory hair cells.

Advertisement

“I’m excited to join Frequency at this important time and contribute to advancing the field toward hearing regeneration,” Franck said. “Currently available hearing devices have been an incomplete solution, and many patients continue to struggle to understand speech” and sound with clarity, he said.

Before working at Mass. Eye and Ear, Franck headed marketing for Bose Hear, a division of Bose. He also co-founded Ear Machine, a startup funded by the National Institutes of Health that was acquired in 2014 by Bose.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.