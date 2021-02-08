Nexthink raises $180m for US expansion

The company, which has dual headquarters in Boston and Switzerland, said the funding brings its valuation to $1.1 billion, giving it what is known as “unicorn” status.

Nexthink, a firm that aims to change the way companies solve IT issues, said Monday that it has raised another $180 million to invest in expansion in the US.

“It is a very special moment, and it is great for the employees,” said Pedro Bados, the company’s co-founder and chief executive, who moved to Boston a week before the pandemic lockdowns last March.

Nexthink says its focus is on providing information technology departments with real-time insights that can help them solve IT issues proactively, and more quickly. It targets businesses with about 20,000 to 50,000 employees, ranging from health care to banking..

“The number one customer for an IT department is the employee,” Bados said. “I realized a few years ago that IT departments were monitoring servers and doing other stuff...it is not like they didn’t care about the end user, but the employee came at the end.”

Nexthink calls its platform “digital employee experience management” software, but Bados said it can be boiled down to “delighting people at work,” or making sure technology issues do not hinder employee workflow or performance. The software also allows companies to understand how its workforce interacts with different the devices and applications, which can help determine which products are most useful.

The shift to remote work during the pandemic has helped businesses, Bados said, but the company had already been enjoying 40 to 60 percent increases in growth year-over-year.

“Once the market realized that the pandemic was not temporary, and there may be a new way of working, we have seen the amount of customers and momentum really increase,” he said. “That is why we got funding — we want to accelerate to address this market opportunity.”

The company also announced that former Adobe CEO Bruce Chizen — also a senior advisor at Permira, the investment firm that led the funding round — will join the Nexthink’s board of directors.

Nexthink started growing its Boston presence nine years ago. Bados said he was drawn to the city’s talent pool, with its software companies and large population of students. It has about 700 employees globally, including 150 working out of the Boston office on 294 Washington St. By the end of the year, Bados said, he hopes to hire close to 300 more employees globally, and over the next year and a half, he wants to double the size of the Boston workforce.

Nexthink works with about 1,000 companies and their 11 million employees, according to Bados. It hopes to reach 20 million employees this year, and 35 million by the end of 2022.

It could also one day go public.

