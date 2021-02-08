Ben Downing, former state senator, launches campaign for governor

Downing, 39, said in an interview with the Globe that he is running “to build a fairer, stronger Massachusetts.”

Former Massachusetts state Senator Ben Downing announced Monday that he is launching a run for governor in 2022, making him the first Democrat to formally enter the race.

Downing, a native of Pittsfield, represented more than four dozen Western Massachusetts cities and towns in the state Senate before stepping down after 10 years in 2017. Since then, he has served as a vice president at Nexamp Inc., a Boston-based renewable energy company. Downing now lives in East Boston with his wife Micaelah Morrill and their two young sons.

Advertisement

While he is the first to officially jump into the race, Downing isn’t the first Democrat eyeing the corner office. In December, Danielle Allen, a Harvard University professor, political philosopher, and author said publicly she was exploring a potential gubernatorial campaign. Should she decide to run, Allen would be the first Black woman to run for governor as part of a major party in Massachusetts history.

The Democratic primary could draw far more candidates, especially if Governor Charlie Baker, one of the most popular governors in the country, decides not to run for a third term. Party officials have long considered state Attorney General Maura Healey a powerful potential candidate and speculation continues that she may run for governor as well this cycle.

While Downing served in elected state office for a decade, he will nonetheless face challenges. He will need to raise millions of dollars and introduce himself to voters throughout the state, especially those in the Boston metropolitan area, far from the district he served in Western Massachusetts. All while facing the restrictions of a still-raging pandemic.

Downing, who explored but ultimately did not pursue a run for US Senate in 2013, says he’s ready to run for governor now, no matter who else joins the race.

Advertisement

“I’m in no matter what,” he told the Globe. “Regardless of what the field is in the Democratic primaries, regardless of if governor Baker runs for reelection. I’m in this race, and I’m going to win this race”.

His plan , he said, is to win over voters “Zoom by Zoom, ultimately door to door, one democratic town committee to the next one, coffee shop to the next, organizing in every one of those communities.”

Downing indicated he plans to pitch himself as a “progressive, independent” leader who will prioritize solving problems such as economic and racial injustice, climate change, childcare and affordable higher education, and transit investment.

He also plans to directly challenge Baker’s record throughout the primary, and into the general. Speaking broadly, Downing said, Baker has not used his considerable political capital to make Massachusetts more resilient or to help its least powerful residents.

“In the past, when Democrats have campaigned against Governor Baker, they pointed to the letter after his name as if that’s disqualifying and said, ‘Well, Charlie Baker is a Republican, the national Republicans are all crazy, so you should vote for us,’” Downing said. “Voters expect more from from candidates and campaigns. You have to go out there and earn their trust, especially for the governor’s office, and they expect you to have a clear vision for what you’re going to do.”

Advertisement

Downing is the oldest son of the late Berkshire District Attorney Gerard Downing. He graduated from Providence College in 2003 and received a master’s degree in urban and environmental policy and planning from Tufts University in 2008, before going on to work for several Massachusetts congressmen.

Downing said his motivation to run for governor springs from his observation that on Beacon Hill, “on issue after issue, there is a lack of urgency to move on the challenges facing Massachusetts families today.”

He said that lack of urgency includes responding to the immediate challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, including protecting workers and addressing the economic devastation the pandemic has wrought. Downing said he also sees a lack of attention from Beacon Hill to issues “that COVID exposed and blew wide open — of economic and racial injustice and equity.”

He also highlighted climate change as another key issue he will campaign on, noting his role as a leading advocate on the issue when he served in the state Legislature and his continued work in that space.

Downing already has brought on some formidable talent to lead his campaign, tapping Wilnelia Rivera and her firm to run strategy and operations for the campaign. Rivera served as Representative Ayanna Pressley’s chief campaign strategist when the Boston Democrat toppled longtime incumbent Michael Capuano in a 2018 Democratic primary.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.