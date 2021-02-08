fb-pixel Skip to main content

The Black history I carry with me: Joanne Dorgilus

A Beautiful Resistance celebrates Black History Month

By Jeneé Osterheldt Globe Columnist,Updated February 8, 2021, 13 minutes ago
Joanne Dorgilus, a health and wellness coach in Boston.
A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.

“My name is Joanne Dorgilus and I want to celebrate New England Black history by honoring Mildred Fay Jefferson, the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School. To honor her, I will continue my work in improving the health and wellness of black women and children.”

Jefferson was also the first woman to be a general surgeon at Boston University Medical Center.

Dorgilus is a health and wellness coach in Boston.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.

Boston Globe video