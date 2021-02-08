The Black history I carry with me: Joanne Dorgilus

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.
“My name is Joanne Dorgilus and I want to celebrate New England Black history by honoring Mildred Fay Jefferson, the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School. To honor her, I will continue my work in improving the health and wellness of black women and children.”
Jefferson was also the first woman to be a general surgeon at Boston University Medical Center.
Dorgilus is a health and wellness coach in Boston.
