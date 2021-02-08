Cheering for the old guy

Why would you not want to perpetually experience winters too long and summers too short, LA-style traffic, rudeness portrayed as authenticity, and grown men drunkenly yelling “Yankees Suck!” no matter the occasion or circumstance.

If you’re born here, if you move here for school or work, you are expected to stay here. And if you leave, there’s something wrong with you, not us.

Here in New England, in Massachusetts in general, in Boston in particular, we don’t do rejection well.

If you leave, even for a better job, even for family reasons, even if you just move from East Boston to Saugus, you are guilty of the worst thing imaginable: ambition.

When Johnny Damon, the rubber-armed, clutch-hitting outfielder who personified The Idiots who broke the Curse of the Bambino, had the audacity to leave the Red Sox for the Yankees a year after winning the World Series in 2004, his return to Fenway Park in pinstripes wasn’t exactly a love fest.

After Mitt Romney felt the need to trash Massachusetts, the state he served as governor, in a futile, almost pathetic attempt to convince Republican voters that he was severely conservative, everything he did after, even when displaying extraordinary political courage, was viewed through an especially cynical pair of eyes.

Tom Brady is a New England begrudger’s dream. He’s a superfamous jock married to a supermodel. He is ridiculously rich, and undeniably handsome. He is friendly with Donald Trump, or at least, was. He doesn’t talk about it anymore.

When the New England Patriots declined to grant him a two-year contract extension, after he delivered six Super Bowl championships in 20 seasons, he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The resentment that engendered in some circles was palpable. So was the sense of entitlement his on-field brilliance had produced in fans who expected to go to the playoffs, if not the Super Bowl, every year.

But, despite possessing a highly-developed sense of begrudgery genetically inherited from the land of my forebears, I found it impossible to root against Brady Sunday night.

I really wanted him to win, for reasons that have little to do with football. For all his money and achievement, Brady is, according to those who have played alongside him, a genuinely decent guy.

He’s hardly perfect and has had his moments, like us all, that he probably regrets. But he has carried himself with an admirable amount of class throughout a life lived in the biggest of fish bowls.

It is foolhardy and narrow-minded to measure public opinion, especially in politics, by what your friends and acquaintances think, but most New Englanders I know or came across in the run-up to the Super Bowl expressed a hope that Brady would win the game.

Part of it was an instinctive urge to root for the underdog, and the Bucs were clearly the underdog in a matchup that featured the best team in the NFL and defending Super Bowl champs in the Kansas City Chiefs.

But part of it, frankly, was the perhaps unconscious desire to cheer for the old guy. At 43, Brady isn’t an old man. But in football terms, 43 should be measured in dog years.

His counterpart, Patrick Mahomes, is 25 years old. Presumably, Mahomes will play in more, maybe many, Super Bowls before his career is over.

It is easy for some to resent Brady’s success, beyond his wealth and fame. The calls always seem to go his way. It is perfectly reasonable to be skeptical about his unquestioning devotion to a trainer who has engaged in some dubious practices.

Some have even argued that Brady, the All-American boy, has been able to skirt difficult questions that other famous athletes don’t have the luxury of dodging because of his whiteness.

All that may be true. But it is impossible not to recognize Brady’s talent, to acknowledge he is the greatest professional quarterback of all time, and to take some comfort, even some guilty pleasure, in believing that, despite all the empirical evidence to the contrary, age is just a number.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.