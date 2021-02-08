Chicopee police provide update on missing 11-year-old boy; vanished near Connecticut River

The Police Department provided an update on the search for Aiden in a statement posted to its official Facebook page.

Chicopee police said Monday that 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard, who disappeared late on the morning of Feb. 5, remains missing and that all available evidence suggests he was walking alone near the Connecticut River when he vanished. Police added that no foul play is suspected.

Authorities are searching for 11-year-old Chicopee boy Aiden Blanchard, who was least seen walking in the Willamansett neighborhood Friday.

The statement said Chicopee police, with State Police assistance, continue to investigate the disappearance of Aiden, who was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 “travelling in the Willamansett area near Old Field Road, and believed to be heading to the Medina Boat Launch area.”

Advertisement

The boy stands five feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, the statement said, with brown hair and blue eyes, and he was wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants when last seen.

The statement said Chicopee and State Police conducted a “thorough search” of the Connecticut and Chicopee River with divers, boats, drones, and helicopters, since investigators had received information Aiden was “last known to be in the area of Medina Street Boat Ramp.”

The operation, police said, focused on locating Aiden, or any evidence showing his direction of travel, whereabouts, or any other information that would help find him.

“Due to a lack of specific evidence located during the extensive search, as well as poor weather conditions, and dangerous waters, the search had to be paused pending improving conditions,” police said.

Police said all the evidence that has come to light so far indicates Aiden was alone and near the river when he went missing.

“No foul play is suspected. Detectives will follow through with any new information, and all leads will be investigated,” the statement said. “As an extra resource we have contacted The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.”

Advertisement

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, provided a brief update on the search in a separate email message.

Procopio wrote that a State Police dive team “searched areas they could on Saturday, but were limited because of ice jams. They have not been able to search further since then. Our State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County is assisting Chicopee PD with the ongoing investigation.”

Chicopee police said in their Facebook posting that anyone with information that may help investigators locate Aiden is urged to call Chicopee or State Police, or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Emily Sweeney of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.