Neal hopes $1.9 trillion stimulus plan will be passed by mid-March

Baker addressed the hot-button issue of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Massachusetts, telling reporters the new call center launched to help residents aged 75 and older book appointments for their shots has been “very successful.”

United States Representative Richard Neal told reporters Monday that more financial relief to Americans battered by the COVID-19 pandemic is coming, with officials hoping to pass a $1.9 trillion package by mid-March.

“A lot of people have called it, and a lot of people got appointments as a result, which is exactly what it was intended to do,” Baker said.

Speaking of the pending congressional relief package, Neal said the Ways and Means Committee, which he chairs, beginning Wednesday morning and hopefully concluding by Friday “will write $941 billion of that responsibility.”

Noting that many people have lost their jobs amid the health crisis, Neal said “we are going to make good on our promise of $2,000 checks, supplementing those based on what we did back in December, with an additional $1,400. For low income families, we plan to help them with the most basic necessities” in the areas of liquidity and cashflow.

“Meaning that additional funding to existing programs that will provide this emergency cash or cash-like assistance, as I intend to do with the earned income tax credit, and advancing the child credit, which is a extraordinary advance on what we intend to do with child poverty in America,” Neal said “We want to make it easier for the unemployed to afford their health insurance through premium subsidies. We’re going to expand opportunities for COBRA. We’re going to provide an enhanced premium tax credit for those receiving forms of unemployment insurance, that will reduce their out of pocket costs.”

He also discussed increased unemployment benefits.

“The unemployment insurance supplement will also be embraced once again, between $300 and $400 additionally each week,” Neal said, adding that “specifically, again, our plan is to provide elderly assistance to a strike force for $250 million.”

In addition, he said, $130 billion for school reopening will also be in the package.

“Everybody sees that as a clear priority,” he said, adding that small business relief and other priorities are also included in the plan.

