‘It was incredible’: Here’s what it was like to fly on the Patriots’ plane and see Tom Brady win another Super Bowl

But as she stood there — safely spread out — with other health care workers who have been battling the coronavirus on the front lines for months, she could see the light at the end of the tunnel.

It had been at least a year since Zinni, a nurse in Massachusetts General Hospital’s emergency department, had been to a concert because of COVID-19 restrictions.

As Jairah Zinni watched Miley Cyrus perform live during a Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday, she felt a sudden surge of hope.

“It didn’t dawn on me until I was actually there that this is the first concert that we were actually able to have, and I think that’s all due to the vaccines and the precautions we’ve been taking,” said Zinni, 37. “It was really a beacon for everybody going forward, that hopefully things will start turning around.”

Advertisement

Watching the performance was one of many memorable moments Zinni reflected on Monday afternoon, after returning home from Super Bowl LV in Tampa, where she watched quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers rout the Kansas City Chiefs.

Zinni was among a group of 76 health care professionals from the region who were flown down to the game on the New England Patriots’ team plane on Sunday, where they were joined by thousands of front-line workers from across the country.

The trip south came courtesy of Patriots chairman and chief executive Robert Kraft and his family as a way to thank health care workers for their efforts to help others throughout the pandemic.

As a longtime Patriots fan, Zinni said the experience was one she wouldn’t soon forget.

She said the group was greeted by Governor Charlie Baker and Robert Kraft’s son, Jonathan Kraft, the team’s president, before taking off for Tampa sometime after 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Climbing the steps onto the plane, seeing the Patriots logo splashed across it, was a surreal moment, she said. Once inside, she relaxed in the roomy cabin and enjoyed complimentary food and Patriots swag in her “super comfy” seat.

“They gave us a book, they gave us some memorabilia from the Patriots, they gave us a letter from them, encouraging us and thanking us for what we do as health care workers,” said Zinni. “I just thought that was really personal and special.”

Jairah Zinni, a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital's emergency department, was one of dozens of health care workers who flew to the Super Bowl on the New England Patriots’ plane Sunday. Jairah Zinni

They landed in Florida in the afternoon, kicking off a long day and night of festivities and celebrations.

“They led us to this tent right before the pregame show and they gave us food and an open bar. So that’s when I think the partying started,” she said with a laugh. “I thought [it] was so much fun to see health care workers ... sort of all relax and have a good time.”

Like other hospital workers who attended the event, Zinni, who was selected through a random, hospital-wide raffle, is fully vaccinated and had to follow basic health and safety guidelines. But the regulations didn’t interfere with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Before she got to see Cyrus perform — a show she called “wild” and inspirational — local hospital workers were briefly greeted by Robert Kraft, who “gave us another little bag with hand sanitizers and masks and stuff,” Zinni said.

“He was so happy,” she said. “He was just so excited to meet us and take pictures with us.”

Advertisement

Later in the day, Zinni and her colleagues found their reserved seats — high up with a great aerial view — and settled in for the game. She said she was ecstatic to see former Patriots teammates Brady and Rob Gronkowski recapture their New England glory days together, albeit in Buccaneers jerseys.

“Just seeing them sync up again in a different atmosphere and knowing that’s something they built on the Patriots, that’s a relationship they built here,” she said. “And they were able to go forward with that, and I just thought it was really cool to see them come back again.”

Zinni said while watching Brady win his seventh Super Bowl was a great way to cap off an “incredible” trip, one of the most memorable parts of the day was witnessing the players’ families rush the field to celebrate the win.

“That’s something you know they’ll never forget,” she said.

The workers were flown back to Boston not long after the game ended and stayed the night at a hotel at Patriots Place. Zinni said they ate on the plane and then “basically we just all passed out.”

While Zinni was admittedly exhausted Monday after the whirlwind journey, she said it was exactly what she and other health care workers needed.

“The Kraft family did a great job taking care of us,” she said.

Monday was a different kind of tired, Zinni added — not like the weariness that comes from tending to patients over so many long shifts during the pandemic.

Advertisement

“A good tired,” she said.

Jairah Zinni, a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital's emergency department, wore a Rob Gronkowski jersey to Super Bowl LV on Sunday. Jairah Zinni

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.