Keene, N.H., man arrested in connection with insurrection at US Capitol; spotted holding bottle of wine during riot

In a statement, the FBI Boston field office said agents arrested Jason Daniel Riddle, who was arrested without incident on charges out of federal court in Washington including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

FBI agents on Monday afternoon arrested a 32-year-old Keene, N.H. man on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. that left at least five people dead including a police officer, authorities said. He was spotted holding a bottle of wine during the disturbance, officials said

“Today’s arrest brings the total number of individuals arrested by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol to six,” the statement said.

A running online database of suspects charged by federal prosecutors in Washington with crimes connected to the Capitol siege listed 173 defendants on Monday afternoon.

Violence erupted Jan. 6 after thousands of people had earlier in the day attended a rally where Donald Trump urged them in the waning days of his presidency to walk to the Capitol and “fight like hell” in an effort to disrupt Congress’s certification of Joe Biden’s November election victory.

Thousands of rioters quickly overwhelmed Capitol police stationed outside the building and broke into the seat of government, forcing the evacuation of Congress and resulting in the death of Officer Brian Sicknick, who was attacked by as-yet unidentified participants in the siege. No one has been charged in Sicknick’s death.

A federal complaint filed in Riddle’s case said Riddle had given a television interview to NBC10-TV in Boston shortly after the insurrection, in which he “admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

The complaint said that Riddle during the two-minute and 42-second clip, Riddle “describes his observation of what other rioters were doing inside the U.S. Capitol by stating, ‘They were smashing computers, and printers, and breaking things, and throwing papers and lamps around.’ When asked by the reporter, ‘Why did you go in?’ RIDDLE responded, ‘I just, I Just had to see it.’ When asked if RIDDLE regretted it, RIDDLE responded, ‘No.’”

The complaint added that images surfaced on the Internet of Riddle holding a purloined wine bottle inside the Capitol.

“Later in the interview, a digital image was displayed which showed RIDDLE holding a bottle of wine while standing inside the U.S. Capitol,” the filing said. “RIDDLE describes his activities while inside the Capitol by stating that he ‘poured a glass of wine and watched it all unfold.’ He also described those he saw committing violent acts, stating, ‘[t]hose psychopaths going around breaking things and hurting people can rot in hell.’”

Riddle, authorities said, had also provided photos and videos he had taken during the siege to NBC10.

“Some of the video footage depicted a group of protestors outside the U.S. Capitol,” the complaint said. “RIDDLE also apparently provided NBC10 News with a photograph of himself inside a lawmaker’s office, holding a bottle wine he stole.”

Some footage submitted to an FBI tip line, the complaint said, “captured RIDDLE walking up the steps toward the entrance to the Capitol and taking photographs with his cellular phone outside the Capitol apparently before his entry. At this point, RIDDLE appears to be holding only a cell phone and wearing a red sweatshirt/jacket and a red Trump hat.”

Video footage of him after he left the Capitol allegedly showed him carrying a book, the filing said.

Riddle also agreed to speak to FBI agents who executed a search warrant at his residence on Jan. 22, according to the document.

“As RIDDLE got closer to the Capitol, he saw police standing in a line,” the complaint said. “People continued to move and push forward, closer to the Capitol building. One individual continued yelling instructions from on top of scaffolding, such as ‘move forward’ and ‘keep moving.’ RIDDLE also described the rioters. RIDDLE stated that he saw many people dressed in military gear such as helmets and body armor, some of whom also had radios. At one point, he saw a man carrying a pitch fork.”

Another man, the complaint said, carried a fire extinguisher filled with mace, which was orange when sprayed and used against police near the scaffolding. Riddle also described the police response, according to the complaint, which said he told the agents that officer had lobbed flashbangs into the crowd, but that simply “fired people up.”

Riddle also told agents that a man broke through the fence and people began climbing up the scaffolding, the complaint said. Riddle added that he stopped on a small grassy patch, just to the left side of the front of the Capitol, according to the filing.

“He recalled spending approximately a half hour or so there, taking pictures and making phone calls,” the filing said. “He then began to see Trump flags being waved inside the Capitol.”

Riddle also allegedly described the moment he and the other rioters entered the Capitol as “the ‘break in,” according to the filing.

“He stated that a group accompanying a ‘big dude with a cane’ made its way to the front,” the complaint said. “The ‘big dude,’ who was approximately in his fifties, with glasses and a beard, broke a window with the cane and reached in and opened a door. Then people began to rush in.”

Riddle told agents he waited for the initial rush to pass before walking into the Capitol himself, according to the legal document.

“There he saw papers everywhere, people breaking things, and he saw a man smashing printers and computers with what appeared to be a fence pole from the barriers outside,” the complaint said, adding that Riddle “also admitted that he walked into an office and found an open bottle of wine on or in a refrigerator and poured himself a glass. RIDDLE then admitted to drinking the wine and then leaving the office after being told to do so by a police officer.”

He also allegedly admitted to a book theft.

“RIDDLE admitted he also took a book from the office where he drank the wine,” the complaint said. “RIDDLE explained he took the book from a desk, believed it was titled something to the effect of ‘Senate Chambers’ and described it as old looking, bound in reddish-brown leather, and it was ‘like a dictionary.’”

Riddle told the agents he sold the book to someone else outside the Capitol for $40, the filing said, and also admitted to stealing a small Fox News football from the same office, but allegedly claimed that he “tossed it aside as he exited the Capitol building.”

In addition, the filing said, Riddle described seeing people in body armor inside the Capitol moving with what he described as a “sense of urgency.”

“RIDDLE noted these individuals communicated via radios and relayed directions to head right or left,” the complaint said. “RIDDLE explained after about a half hour, he decided to exit the Capitol. RIDDLE also admitted that at some point after the Capitol incident, he had deleted some messages, photos, and videos of his D.C. trip from his phone, during what he termed a ‘delete frenzy.’”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.