Maps: More snow is headed to Massachusetts. Here’s how much to expect in your community

Forecasters warned of slippery road conditions that could affect the morning or evening commutes.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. on Tuesday to 10 p.m. for Boston and most of the state, where total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches is expected in central, eastern, northeastern, and western Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service. Southeastern Massachusetts is likely to see less, with as much as 2 inches, and less than an inch across Cape Cod.

After two recent snowstorms that left inches of snow on the ground across Massachusetts, another round of flakes is on the way to the state.

This map shows the winter weather advisory in effect in Massachusetts. National Weather Service

Snow is expected to begin in western Massachusetts early Tuesday morning before moving across the rest of southern New England, forecasters said. Southeastern Massachusetts, southern Rhode Island, and the Cape will see a wintry mix before transitioning to snow in the 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. range, forecasters said.

The amount of snow will decrease from northwest to southeast, according to the weather service, with the northwest areas of the state expected to get between 3 and 5 inches while the southeast zones will get between 1 and 3 inches.

From 1 a.m. on Tuesday to 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Boston is likely to see 3 inches. Five inches are expected to fall on the North Shore and in Greenfield and Amherst, while western Massachusetts communities are likely to get 3 inches.

This map shows how much snow is expected across Massachusetts from early Tuesday to early Wednesday. National Weather Service

The snow is expected to begin falling at different times across Massachusetts, starting in western Massachusetts at 5 a.m. and moving east across the state. Central Massachusetts is likely to see snow by 8 a.m. and eastern Massachusetts will see snow by 10 a.m. Snow is likely to begin falling in southeastern Massachusetts by 11 a.m. or 12 p.m., and will start the latest on Cape Cod communities like Hyannis, Chatham, and parts of the islands.

This map shows what time snow is expected to begin falling in Massachusetts on Tuesday. National Weather Service

By 1 p.m., snow will be falling across Massachusetts, and the coasts of Connecticut and Rhode Island will see a wintry mix.

This map shows what type of weather Massachusetts will see at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. National Weather Service

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., the northwest corner of the state will see the most snow, with 4 inches expected to fall in North Adams. Three inches are expected along the western border of Massachusetts, while large swaths of central Massachusetts will see 2 inches, and eastern Massachusetts will see up to 1 inch, with less expected in Boston and in southeastern Massachusetts communities.

This map shows how much snow is expected to fall from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. National Weather Service

At 4 p.m., snow will still be falling across most of eastern Massachusetts, and a wintry mix is expected in southeastern parts of the state and across Cape Cod. It will be raining in parts of Oak Bluffs and Nantucket.

This map shows what type of weather is expected in Massachusetts at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. National Weather Service

Eastern Massachusetts communities will see more snow into the afternoon and evening hours. Between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Gloucester will see the most with 4 inches, while north of Boston will see 2 or 3 inches, and Boston, Worcester, Amherst, and Springfield will see 2 inches. Parts of the Cape could see no snow during those hours. Most of the snowfall is expected to take place during the afternoon, which will likely affect the evening commute, according to forecasters.

This map shows how much snow to expect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. National Weather Service

Snow will have stopped falling in most of western Massachusetts by 7 p.m., and by then, snow could be falling in the eastern part of the state while southeastern Massachusetts communities could see a wintry mix. It may be raining in parts of the Cape, Oak Bluffs, and Nantucket by that time. The snow is expected to begin tapering off after 7 p.m. and into the early morning hours, according to forecasters.

This map shows how what type of weather is expected in Massachusetts by 7 p.m. National Weather Service

The snow is expected to stop falling in most of Massachusetts late Tuesday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

This map shows what time snow is expected to stop falling in Massachusetts on Tuesday. National Weather Service





Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.