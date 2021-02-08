Melrose man injured after being thrown from snowmobile on frozen N.H. lake

Flynn was riding his snowmobile across the lake before striking the pressure ridge — a bulk of ice standing above the frozen water caused by two blocks of ice pushing against one another — and being thrown from the vehicle, the statement said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers received a report of the crash around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, the department said in a statement. Michael Flynn, 63, of Melrose, Mass., was transported to Concord (N.H.) Hospital following the crash, with serious non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

A Melrose man was thrown from his snowmobile after striking a pressure ridge on Lower Suncook Lake in Barnstable, N.H., suffering serious injuries, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Monday.

“It’s almost like running straight into a big block of ice,” Fish and Game Captain Michael Eastman said.

Snow often covers up the ridges, making them difficult to see, Eastman said.

The crash was caused by dangerous riding conditions, the statement said. Eastman said conditions have not been right for “good ice” to form, as temperatures have not allowed for “constant freezing” of the water, a problem further compounded by snowfall.

Flynn was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which prevented him from suffering more serious injuries, the statement said.

Fish and Game officers responded to four other crashes Saturday, though Flynn was the only person injured in the crashes reported, a separate statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

Six people were able to self-rescue after they fell through the ice on Squam Lake in Center Harbor, and Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, N.H., the statement said.

Officials reinforced the need for residents to frequently check the thickness of the ice.









Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.