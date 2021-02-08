Reflecting on the ‘harrowing, traumatic’ siege of the Capitol, Pressley urges Senate to hold Trump accountable

“One of the images that I’m haunted by is the Black custodial staff cleaning up the mess left by that violent white supremacist mob,” Pressley said in the interview. “That is a metaphor for America. We have been cleaning up after violent white supremacist mobs for generations, and it must end.”

US Representative Ayanna Pressley reflected on the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., and called for the country to “address the evil and scourge that is white supremacy in this nation” during a CNN interview Sunday , two days before former president Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial before the Senate is set to begin.

Pressley, appearing on “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper, said the nation has already “been turning the page” from the Capitol attack last month. She described the “harrowing [and] traumatic” siege that forced lawmakers and their staffs into hiding as the mob smashed through windows and entered the building, many carrying “Trump 2020″ flags and symbols of white supremacist groups.

“Let me just say this for those that continue to feign great surprise about what happened on Jan. 6. As a Black woman, to be barricaded in my office, using office furniture and water bottles, on the ground, in the dark, that terror, those moments of terror, is familiar in a deep and ancestral way for me,” she said.

“And I want us to do everything to ensure that a breach like this never occurs at the Capitol, but I want us to address the evil and scourge that is white supremacy in this nation. This is not only about securing the Capitol to ensure that members and our staffs, and custodial staff, and food service workers are safe in the Capitol. It is that we are safe in America.”

Tapper asked Pressley if she feels secure going to work.

“I feel safe,” she said. “Living with threats, and living with bigots who are as vile in their rhetoric as they are in the policies that they seek and enact, and the harm that they seek to cause the most marginalized communities, Black Americans in particular, is not new.”

Democrats and nonpartisan observers have accused Trump of inciting the attack, which followed a rally in front of the White House where the then-president urged his supporters to “fight like hell.” In a court filing last week, Trump’s lawyers denied that his words “had anything to do with the action at the Capitol.”

Pressley called on the Senate to hold Trump accountable for his role in the insurrection and his repeated false claims that he won the November election.

“If we really believe that this is a moment of reckoning in every way, then we must act accordingly,” she said. “And that means that Donald J. Trump must be held accountable because he is culpable for having incited this insurrection by perpetuating this big lie.

“This House has twice done its job,” Pressley continued. “He will forever be the twice-impeached president by this Democratic-majority-led House. And now the Senate must honor their oath and impeach Donald J. Trump to hold him accountable, but also to bar him from running for public office ever again.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.