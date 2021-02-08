Seven people injured when SUV crashes into tree in Chelmsford

Seven people were injured when the SUV they were traveling in veered off Interstate 495 and struck a tree in Chelmsford Sunday night, according to State Police.
State Police spokesman David Procopio said at 8:44 p.m. troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-495 near Exit 33. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2017 Toyota Highlander with seven occupants “was traveling in the third lane from the right when, for reasons still under investigation, it crossed all three lanes to its right, crossed the exit ramp, went off the road and hit the tree,” Procopio said in an e-mail.
Advertisement
The seven occupants of the SUV — which included three juveniles (ages 7, 10, and 17) and four adults (18, 37, 39, and 42) from Lawrence — were taken to Lowell General Hospital with varying degrees of injuries, ranging from “possible injury to minor to serious to life-threatening,” Procopio said. One of the occupants was reported to be in critical condition, he said.
At 9:43 p.m. officials from the state Department of Transportation tweeted that the Exit 33 ramp on I-495 was closed due to the crash. Procopio said the scene was cleared at 10:52 p.m. and the “investigation is ongoing.”
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.