Seven people injured when SUV crashes into tree in Chelmsford

Seven people were injured when the SUV they were traveling in veered off Interstate 495 and struck a tree in Chelmsford Sunday night, according to State Police.

State Police spokesman David Procopio said at 8:44 p.m. troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-495 near Exit 33. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2017 Toyota Highlander with seven occupants “was traveling in the third lane from the right when, for reasons still under investigation, it crossed all three lanes to its right, crossed the exit ramp, went off the road and hit the tree,” Procopio said in an e-mail.