Snow has blanketed the state — and more is ahead

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 8, 2021, 1 hour ago
Snowfall in Boston has reached above average levels this winter season, with more snow on the way later this week.
With two snowstorms hitting Massachusetts in just one week, Boston and southeastern Massachusetts have between four and 10 inches of snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

West of Boston, in the Worcester area, 10 to 20 inches of snow are on the ground, National Weather Service meteorologist Bryce Williams said.

Farther west, in west-central Massachusetts, towns are covered with between four and 10 inches of snow, while areas in western Massachusetts have 10 to 20 inches. In higher-elevation areas, 20 to 30 inches are on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

A snow depth map from the National Weather Service indicated that all of New England has some snow cover.

Snow depths ranged from as low as four inches to more than 20 throughout the state of Massachusetts, as another storm is set to hit the state Tuesday.
This year’s snow totals in Boston are running slightly ahead of what’s expected, Williams said. Over the course of the winter thus far, Boston has seen 29.7 inches of snow. The average snowfall through Feb. 7 is 25.9 inches, Williams said.

Last year, Boston saw just 14.9 inches of snow accumulate through Feb. 7, according to the National Weather Service.

More snow is expected to envelop the city on Tuesday with the potential for up to four more inches to fall, the Globe reported.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @charliemckenna9.

