Snow has blanketed the state — and more is ahead

With two snowstorms hitting Massachusetts in just one week, Boston and southeastern Massachusetts have between four and 10 inches of snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

West of Boston, in the Worcester area, 10 to 20 inches of snow are on the ground, National Weather Service meteorologist Bryce Williams said.

Farther west, in west-central Massachusetts, towns are covered with between four and 10 inches of snow, while areas in western Massachusetts have 10 to 20 inches. In higher-elevation areas, 20 to 30 inches are on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.