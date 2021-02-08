State police dog helps troopers find alleged drunk driver sleeping in reeds after crash in Gloucester

Kenneth Collins, 28, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle after suspension, and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, State Police wrote in a Facebook post. Collins was discovered in thick reeds asleep face down with an unopened can of beer in the back pocket of his jeans, State Police said.

State Police arrested a Georgetown man on a drunk driving charge early Saturday when a trooper’s K9 partner was able to track him into thick brush after he allegedly fled from the scene of a crash in Gloucester.

Devaney, a State Police Trooper's K9 partner, was able to track down a man who fled the scene of a crash in Gloucester.

“The track of the suspect was yet another example of the superb skills that our handlers and K9s possess,” State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. “In this case, the Troopers and Devaney ensured that a suspect will face a court for the very dangerous offense of drunk driving, and they also may have saved the suspect... from harmful exposure to the cold.”

A State Police trooper discovered a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta just after midnight at the Grand Circle Rotary off of Route 128 in Gloucester, State Police said. The Jetta had apparently just crashed into some bushes and suffered severe damage to its front end.

The trooper then saw a person wearing a black hoodie near the Jasmine Garden parking lot running towards a marsh, State Police said. Another trooper responded to the scene to assist and deployed K9 partner, Devaney.

Devaney led the troopers through thick vegetation where they discovered Collins face down, apparently asleep with the beer can in his pocket. Upon arresting Collins, Troopers observed he was “heavily intoxicated,” State Police said.

Collins was taken to Beverly Hospital after saying he was in pain, and booked upon his released from the hospital.

