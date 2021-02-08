CDC director says states shouldn’t let their guards down

“I think we have yet to control this pandemic. We still have this emerging threat of variants. And I would just simply discourage any of those activities. We really need to keep all our mitigation measures at play here, if we’re really going to get control of this pandemic,” said Walensky, who is the former chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“Given that we’re still at over 100,000 cases a day, I would discourage any such activity,” said Walensky, said in an online briefing by the White House COVID-19 response team.

It’s too soon for states to relax coronavirus restrictions, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, announced Friday that she would be lifting coronavirus restrictions, including the use of masks, social distancing, and limitations on social gatherings.

Massachusetts is being much more cautious. But as of Monday, the state loosened restrictions on businesses such as restaurants, gyms, and stores, raising the capacity limits from 25 percent to 40 percent.

The officials at the briefing did not comment on individual states.

“I think our stand on this is pretty well established,” Walensky said. She said she attended a weekly call with governors and had personally been in contact with a number of them. “I’m doing my best, and I would be happy to be doing more, to encourage the states to decrease their community spread so that we can decrease the threat of these variants, decrease our hospitalizations, and get this pandemic under control,” she said.

“We understand the pressures ... the governors are under,” Andy Slavitt, President Biden’s senior adviser for COVID-19 response, said in the briefing.

“We are taking a collaborative approach as much as possible, sharing with them the data, helping them understand, as we’ve covered on this call, why we’re in such a critical period to combating the virus,” he said.

He said the administration wanted “to continue to work to persuade and partner with states and localities to continue to follow sensible public health measures until such time as we’re in a situation where the case rates are down lower. We think that’s wise.”

Slavitt said he wouldn’t go into any conversations the administration was having with specific states because it “might be counterproductive.”

In other developments at the news briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser on the coronavirus, rejected the idea of emphasizing the delivery of first doses of the current two-dose vaccines, in order to make sure as many people as possible get at least some protection as quickly as possible.

He said officials continued to believe the “optimum approach” was for people to get a first dose and their second dose on time.

He said the first dose does give “some degree of protection” but after the second shot, the protection is not only much stronger, there is “greater breadth of response,” meaning protection against not only the currently circulating virus but the emerging variants. “It’s not just a matter of potency, it’s a matter of the breadth of what you can cover,” he said.

He also raised the theoretical concern that giving out only single shots could create more variants. “If you get a suboptimal response, the way viruses respond to pressure, you could actually be inadvertently selecting for more mutants,” he said.

Officials are on guard as fast-spreading coronavirus variants - or mutated forms of the virus - are arriving in the United States, with some experts warning of a possible surge in cases and deaths. The alarms are being sounded even as the current data show the coronavirus declining, both nationally and in Massachusetts.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.









Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.