Josh Hawley cheered on the Chiefs during the Super Bowl, and Twitter wasn’t having it

But he was quickly dragged by other Twitter users questioning whether he’d accept the Chiefs’ loss.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who was photographed raising his fist in solidarity toward people gathered for the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally before many of them violently overran the US Capitol in an attempt to halt the Electoral College vote count, on Sunday tweeted his support for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Hawley was one of eight Republican senators who voted to object to President Biden’s Electoral College win, registering formal objections to the counts in Arizona and Pennsylvania, even after a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol building and halted proceedings for hours as Hawley’s colleagues hid in secured locations.

Hawley falsely claimed state legislatures unlawfully allowed mail-in voting and took other measures to expand voting options during the pandemic, a claim that has not held up in court.

So when he expressed support for the Chiefs ahead of the game, many questioned whether he would similarly reject the outcome of the Super Bowl. Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over Hawley’s Chiefs Sunday night.

