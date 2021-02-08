Josh Hawley cheered on the Chiefs during the Super Bowl, and Twitter wasn’t having it

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who was photographed raising his fist in solidarity toward people gathered for the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally before many of them violently overran the US Capitol in an attempt to halt the Electoral College vote count, on Sunday tweeted his support for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
But he was quickly dragged by other Twitter users questioning whether he’d accept the Chiefs’ loss.
LETS GO CHIEFS #ChiefsKingdom #RunItBack— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 7, 2021
Hawley was one of eight Republican senators who voted to object to President Biden’s Electoral College win, registering formal objections to the counts in Arizona and Pennsylvania, even after a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol building and halted proceedings for hours as Hawley’s colleagues hid in secured locations.
Hawley falsely claimed state legislatures unlawfully allowed mail-in voting and took other measures to expand voting options during the pandemic, a claim that has not held up in court.
So when he expressed support for the Chiefs ahead of the game, many questioned whether he would similarly reject the outcome of the Super Bowl. Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over Hawley’s Chiefs Sunday night.
When they lose, he's gonna claim that it's actually up to state legislatures to decide.— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 7, 2021
Object to the League to overturn the results.— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) February 8, 2021
They lost. Are you going to claim it was rigged and then incite an insurrection when the score isn’t overturned?— Erie Siobhan 🌱 (@ErieNotEerie) February 8, 2021
So are the Chief’s suppossed to say repeatedly that tampa didnt win and then storm the stage to stop them from handing over the trophy? just trying to clear that up - should they rile up the fans to do it? im so confused— gc✌🏽🛹 (@_G_C_NYC) February 8, 2021
If you only count the legal points, they won.— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 8, 2021
Perhaps you should just sit things out, Joshua. The last time you cheered something on didn't go well either pic.twitter.com/nvhWejUcXP— 🛹Alejandro Sosa Wife: Tom Brady Is A Hoax (@SaintMystic) February 8, 2021
