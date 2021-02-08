Mass. reports 1,276 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 55 new deaths

The state’s second surge appears to be on the wane. Cases, deaths, and other metrics have been trending downward. But public officials are concerned about a possible resurgence due to new coronavirus variants, and they’re asking people to continue taking precautions and to get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

The department also reported 55 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 14,753.

The Massachusetts Department of Health reported 1,276 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 517,806.

The DPH said 58,439 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,387 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 42,946 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 14.3 million. New antigen tests were completed for 2,202 people, bringing that total to 500,166.





The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.96 percent.

The department said the rate would be 4.6 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

