Massive crowds fill Tampa streets ahead of Super Bowl despite officials’ COVID-19 warnings

Luis Santana, a photographer for The Tampa Bay Times, visited Seventh Avenue in Ybor City, a Tampa neighborhood, in the early-morning hours Sunday and documented large crowds of people who were not maintaining distance from others.

Despite warnings from public-health experts and Florida officials to lay low for the Super Bowl, hundreds of people — many of whom were not wearing masks — gathered in Tampa on Saturday night, according to images shared by local journalists.

The area was also crowded for New Year’s Eve, which Santana also documented for the Times.

But he told the paper he estimated the tens of thousands of people in the streets on the eve of the Super Bowl topped the Dec. 31 crowds.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said earlier this week during TV interviews that people should refrain from gathering in groups with people who don’t live in the same household.

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” Fauci told NBC’s “Today” show on Wednesday. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

Santana’s photos show people outside bars, on balconies, and drinking in crowds. Few appear to be following recommended public health measures like social distancing and wearing masks, despite Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issuing an executive order last month that required masks to be worn outside in the city’s entertainment and recreation areas during the Super Bowl festivities and in the days after. No tailgating was allowed at Raymond James Stadium, either.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, echoed Fauci’s warnings and said the recent COVID-19 variants pose a threat to the nation’s progress in slowing the spread of the virus.

“Based on contact tracing of recent variant cases, not wearing masks and participating in in-person social gatherings have contributed to the variant spread,” Walensky said on Wednesday.

“This Sunday, remember whichever team you’re rooting for, and whichever commercial is your favorite, please watch the Super Bowl safely, gathering only virtually or with the people you live with,” she said.

