Case made for Breyer to retire, and objections heard

Re “With Biden in office, when will Breyer retire?” (Opinion, Jan. 30): Arguing that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, should retire to allow President Biden to replace him with a younger justice, Kimberly Atkins justified her suggestion by decrying “procedural shenanigans” that allowed then-Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell to essentially void President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland. Did Atkinsconsider that her suggestion likewise amounted to “procedural shenanigans,” with a little bit of age discrimination thrown in?

My suggestion would be for everyone to stop playing games with the court and to get off Breyer’s back.

Franklyn P. Salimbene