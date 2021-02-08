Case made for Breyer to retire, and objections heard

Re “With Biden in office, when will Breyer retire?” (Opinion, Jan. 30): Arguing that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, should retire to allow President Biden to replace him with a younger justice, Kimberly Atkins justified her suggestion by decrying “procedural shenanigans” that allowed then-Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell to essentially void President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland. Did Atkinsconsider that her suggestion likewise amounted to “procedural shenanigans,” with a little bit of age discrimination thrown in?
My suggestion would be for everyone to stop playing games with the court and to get off Breyer’s back.
Franklyn P. Salimbene
Jamaica Plain
The writer is a senior lecturer in law at Bentley University.
The Globe Opinion section does not need to prod Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from the Supreme Court. The justice is wise enough to know when such a decision is appropriate. He has earned the admiration and respect of his country. His hometown paper would do better to show how much we appreciate him.
JB Greenway
Needham