Governor Baker shows his true colors in eyeing rainy day fund to balance budget

With Charlie Baker’s proposal to balance the state budget next year using the state’s $1.6 billion “rainy day” fund, the governor is once again showing his true Republican colors (”Baker eyes $1.6b from rainy day fund to avoid cuts,” Page A1, Jan. 28). Progressive thinkers know what should be done to raise more tax revenue: Replace the state’s flat income tax with a graduated tax, or find another way to raise the tax rate on the Commonwealth’s upper-income brackets.

I know that is a difficult thing to do in Massachusetts, but it can be done and needs to be done, and Baker has consistently thwarted every effort to make that happen. While most of us might agree he’s done an admirable job of steering us through the COVID-19 crisis, the governor remains a leader without a grand, long-range vision for the future of the state. Witness his stifling of the so-called millionaire’s tax proposal several years ago, his veto of the recent climate change bill, and the continued stagnation of mass transit in this state.