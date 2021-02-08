State pension systems count on taxpayer contributions, and rightly so

As a retired state employee, I was certainly pleased to read Jon Chesto’s article about the state pension fund’s strong performance last year (”State’s pension fund soared to record in 2020,” Business, Feb. 3). But the long-term goal isn’t, and shouldn’t be, to “wean” the pension systems from taxpayer contributions. The systems are designed to be fiscally sustainable over the long term through a combination of employee contributions (most workers hired in recent years are contributing at least 9 percent of their income), employer (i.e., Commonwealth) contributions, and long-term investment returns (taking into account not only great years like 2020 but also down-market years as well).

Private sector employers must contribute 6.2 percent to Social Security, and many make voluntary contributions to 401(k) plans on top of that. Thanks to a series of legislative reforms dating to 2011, an ongoing 4 to 5 percent Commonwealth contribution to the state pension fund would probably be more than enough to fund the future pensions of today’s employees. The so-called budget-busting amounts included in recent state budgets are due to a large accumulated deficit in the pension fund from years past. Ironically, one of the causes of that deficit was an unfortunate tendency to reduce the state’s contribution when short-term investment returns were so good.