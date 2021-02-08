After receiving widespread attention for packed crowds ahead of the Super Bowl, maskless celebrations followed the Bucs’ win in Tampa

It was only the night before that Tampa attracted widespread attention — not just locally, but nationally — for the massive groups of people seen partying in the city without taking any coronavirus safety precautions, even in light of public health experts and Florida officials pleading for those watching the big game to stay home this year.

And for the most part, the Tampa Bay Times reported , the fans celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday were maskless and ignored calls for social distancing.

They congregated outside the Raymond James Stadium, packed bars and restaurants, and flooded streets in raucous crowds.

Florida has reported over 1,770,000 coronavirus cases and more than 27,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In one video from Zack Sampson, an environment reporter for the Tampa Bay Times, dozens of people are seen outside the stadium, celebrating the Buccaneers’ victory as music blares and fireworks shoot into the sky.

Prior to the game, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor had announced a temporary ordinance requiring that masks be worn outside in popular gathering spots and another measure mandating masks at any indoor location when social distancing was not possible.

But the festivities, as shown in several videos and photos posted by Sampson, make it clear that coronavirus protocols were not being followed.

The few masks visible among the scores of people packed tightly together, dancing and screaming, were dangling off chins.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, a loudspeaker at the stadium “reminded people of an order to wear masks at Super Bowl events, but most didn’t take heed.”

Earlier this week, some of the nation’s top health officials sounded the alarm about the Super Bowl potentially being a superspreader event, noting the large gatherings typically associated with it.

It didn’t help matters that Tampa’s football team, led by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, would be playing at their home stadium — as was evident by the celebrations that occurred throughout the weekend.

In SoHo and Ybor City, people filled bars and restaurants, much like the night and early morning prior, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Juan Carlos Chaves, a reporter for the paper, labeled the situation as “dangerous.”

In videos uploaded by Chaves, primarily males are seen are getting aggressive with one another — and again, it’s difficult to spot any masks or social distancing efforts. One person is seen being handcuffed by local law enforcement.

The unease expressed by those like Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was compounded by the fact the Super Bowl was arriving just as the nation is beginning to see a drop in new coronavirus cases, coming down from a spike attributed to holiday get-togethers.

New variants of the coronavirus are also posing a concern to health experts.

“Based on contact tracing of recent variant cases, not wearing masks, and participating in in-person social gatherings have contributed to the variant spread,” Walensky, who also mentioned she was “worried” about Super Bowl Sunday, said on Wednesday.

At one point, a bus marked as a Chiefs team bus was surrounded by Bucs fans on a “packed Dale Mabry Highway.” Pictures taken by Tampa Bay Times photojournalist Luis Santana capture the scene: no masks, tight crowds, and booze in hand.

Police officers on motorcycles had to clear the highway for the bus to get through, according to the paper.

One woman who took part in the night’s celebration — and was wearing a mask — reportedly lamented to a journalist with the Tampa Bay Times that so few were donning any sort of face covering.

“It’s crazy people don’t,” she told the paper. “[The coronavirus caseload is] going to skyrocket in two weeks.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.